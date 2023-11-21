LOWE'S REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

— Comparable Sales Decreased 7.4%; Diluted EPS of $3.06 —

— Updates Full Year 2023 Outlook —

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today reported net earnings of $1.8 billion and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the quarter ended Nov. 3, 2023, compared to diluted EPS of $0.25 in the third quarter of 2022, which included a pre-tax long-lived asset impairment of $2.1 billion related to its Canadian retail business. Excluding the impairment charge in the prior year, third quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS1 was $3.27.

Total sales for the quarter were $20.5 billion2. Comparable sales decreased 7.4%3 due to a decline in DIY discretionary spending, partially offset by positive Pro customer comp sales.

"In the third quarter, the company delivered strong operating performance and improved customer service despite a greater-than-expected pullback in DIY discretionary spending, particularly in bigger ticket categories. Given our 75% DIY mix, the DIY pressure disproportionately impacted our third quarter comp performance. At the same time, our investments in Pro continue to resonate, resulting in positive Pro comps again this quarter," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "As we look ahead, Lowe's is committed to offering value and convenience this holiday season, helping our customers save time and money. I'd like to extend my appreciation to our hardworking front-line associates who continue to elevate the customer experience."

During the quarter, Lowe's opened one store and three Lowe's Outlet stores. As of Nov. 3, 2023, Lowe's operated 1,746 stores representing 194.9 million square feet of retail selling space.

Capital Allocation

The company continues to execute a disciplined capital allocation program to deliver long-term, sustainable shareholder value. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 7.3 million shares for $1.6 billion, and it paid $642 million in dividends.

1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" section of this release for additional information, as well as reconciliations between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. 2 Total third quarter sales includes an approximately $115 million headwind related to a timing shift in our fiscal calendar as we cycle over a 53-week year. 3 Comparable sales are based on comparison to weeks 28-40 in 2022.



Lowe's Business Outlook

Based on lower-than-expected DIY sales, the company is updating its outlook for the operating results of full year 2023.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective income tax and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact and timing of the gain associated with the 2022 sale of the Canadian retail business, recorded in the first quarter. The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items (which may be significant) without unreasonable effort, including timing of adjustments associated with the sale of our Canadian retail business.

Full Year 2023 Outlook – a 52-week year (comparisons to full year 2022 – a 53-week year)

Total sales of approximately $86 billion (previously $87 – $89 billion )

Comparable sales expected to be down approximately -5% as compared to prior year (previously down -2% to -4%)

Adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales (adjusted operating margin) of approximately 13.3% (previously 13.4% to 13.6%)

Interest expense of approximately $1.4 billion (previously $1.5 billion )

Adjusted effective income tax rate of approximately 25%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $13.00 (previously $13.20 to $13.60 )

Capital expenditures of up to $2 billion

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 operating results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. ET. The conference call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Lowe's website at ir.lowes.com and clicking on Lowe's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. Supplemental slides will be available approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the call will be archived at ir.lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Current Earnings and Accumulated Deficit (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022 Current Earnings Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net sales $ 20,471

100.00

$ 23,479

100.00

$ 67,775

100.00

$ 74,614

100.00 Cost of sales 13,580

66.34

15,661

66.70

44,958

66.33

49,614

66.49 Gross margin 6,891

33.66

7,818

33.30

22,817

33.67

25,000

33.51 Expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative 3,761

18.37

6,443

27.45

11,673

17.23

15,200

20.38 Depreciation and amortization 434

2.12

451

1.92

1,275

1.88

1,345

1.80 Operating income 2,696

13.17

924

3.93

9,869

14.56

8,455

11.33 Interest – net 345

1.68

295

1.25

1,033

1.52

802

1.07 Pre-tax earnings 2,351

11.49

629

2.68

8,836

13.04

7,653

10.26 Income tax provision 578

2.83

475

2.02

2,130

3.14

2,174

2.92 Net earnings $ 1,773

8.66

$ 154

0.66

$ 6,706

9.90

$ 5,479

7.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding –

basic 576





618





585





638



Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 3.07





$ 0.25





$ 11.43





$ 8.56



Weighted average common shares outstanding –

diluted 577





620





587





640



Diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 3.06





$ 0.25





$ 11.40





$ 8.53



Cash dividends per share $ 1.10





$ 1.05





$ 3.25





$ 2.90



Accumulated Deficit





























Balance at beginning of period $ (15,341)





$ (8,895)





$ (14,862)





$ (5,115)



Net earnings 1,773





154





6,706





5,479



Cash dividends declared (633)





(643)





(1,898)





(1,833)



Share repurchases (1,543)





(3,929)





(5,690)





(11,844)



Balance at end of period $ (15,744)





$ (13,313)





$ (15,744)





$ (13,313)





(1) Under the two-class method, earnings per share is calculated using net earnings allocable to common shares, which is derived by reducing net earnings by the earnings allocable to participating securities. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $1,769 million for the three months ended November 3, 2023, and $152 million for the three months ended October 28, 2022. Net earnings allocable to common shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation were $6,688 million for the nine months ended November 3, 2023, and $5,462 million for the nine months ended October 28, 2022.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Percentage Data



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales

Amount

% Sales Net earnings $ 1,773

8.66

$ 154

0.66

$ 6,706

9.90

$ 5,479

7.34 Foreign currency translation adjustments – net of tax —

—

(168)

(0.72)

5

0.01

(173)

(0.23) Cash flow hedges – net of tax (4)

(0.01)

170

0.72

(10)

(0.02)

352

0.47 Other —

—

1

—

—

—

(3)

— Other comprehensive (loss)/income (4)

(0.01)

3

—

(5)

(0.01)

176

0.24 Comprehensive income $ 1,769

8.65

$ 157

0.66

$ 6,701

9.89

$ 5,655

7.58

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In Millions, Except Par Value Data













November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,210

$ 3,192 Short-term investments

321

464 Merchandise inventory – net

17,530

19,817 Other current assets

907

1,518 Total current assets

19,968

24,991 Property, less accumulated depreciation

17,527

17,275 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,647

3,512 Long-term investments

238

63 Deferred income taxes – net

280

301 Other assets

859

831 Total assets

$ 42,519

$ 46,973









Liabilities and shareholders' deficit







Current liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 544

$ 609 Current operating lease liabilities

533

651 Accounts payable

9,914

12,249 Accrued compensation and employee benefits

750

1,405 Deferred revenue

1,499

1,736 Income taxes payable

121

913 Other current liabilities

3,135

3,313 Total current liabilities

16,496

20,876 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

35,374

32,904 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

3,602

4,048 Deferred revenue – Lowe's protection plans

1,228

1,184 Other liabilities

966

829 Total liabilities

57,666

59,841









Shareholders' deficit:







Preferred stock, $5 par value: Authorized – 5.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding –

none

—

— Common stock, $0.50 par value: Authorized – 5.6 billion shares; Issued and outstanding –

575 million and 611 million, respectively

288

305 Capital in excess of par value

7

— Accumulated deficit

(15,744)

(13,313) Accumulated other comprehensive income

302

140 Total shareholders' deficit

(15,147)

(12,868) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$ 42,519

$ 46,973











Lowe's Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) In Millions

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 6,706

$ 5,479 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,427

1,509 Noncash lease expense 370

403 Deferred income taxes (27)

(252) Asset impairment and loss on property – net 50

2,113 Gain on sale of business (79)

— Share-based payment expense 160

165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Merchandise inventory – net 1,002

(2,308) Other operating assets 236

20 Accounts payable (610)

921 Deferred revenue (77)

(117) Other operating liabilities (2,126)

205 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,032

8,138







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (1,283)

(659) Proceeds from sale/maturity of investments 1,215

597 Capital expenditures (1,344)

(1,090) Proceeds from sale of property and other long-term assets 29

37 Proceeds from sale of business 100

— Other – net (23)

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,306)

(1,115)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net change in commercial paper (499)

— Net proceeds from issuance of debt 2,983

9,667 Repayment of debt (576)

(831) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based payment plans 79

86 Cash dividend payments (1,899)

(1,727) Repurchases of common stock (5,937)

(12,127) Other – net (15)

— Net cash used in financing activities (5,864)

(4,932)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash —

(32)







Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (138)

2,059 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,348

1,133 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,210

$ 3,192

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation (Unaudited)

To provide additional transparency, the Company has presented a comparison to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months ended October 28, 2022. This measure excludes the impact of a certain item, further described below, not contemplated in Lowe's Business Outlook to assist analysts and investors in understanding the comparison of operational performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Impacts

During fiscal 2022, the Company recognized financial impacts from the following, not contemplated in the Company's Business Outlook for fiscal 2022:

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recognized a pre-tax $2.1 billion long-lived asset impairment of the Canadian retail business (Canadian retail business transaction).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful indicator of, the Company's diluted earnings per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's methods of determining non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the method used by other companies and may not be comparable.

A reconciliation between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is shown below and available on the Company's website at ir.lowes.com.



Three Months Ended

October 28, 2022

Pre-Tax

Earnings

Tax1

Net

Earnings Diluted earnings per share, as reported







$ 0.25 Non-GAAP adjustments – per share impacts









Canadian retail business transaction 3.32

(0.30)

3.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share







$ 3.27

1 Represents the corresponding tax benefit or expense specifically related to the item excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share.

