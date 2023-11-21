Khadas Black Friday Deals

Sale on exclusive products like Khadas Mind, Tea and Tone2 Pro!

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Get ready for an electrifying Black Friday extravaganza! Starting November 17th until November 27th, 2023, Khadas is unveiling jaw-dropping deals, offering a spectacular discount for Khadas Music series and savings for the newly launched Khadas Mind series, across all Khadas Official e-commerce platforms. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to snag cutting-edge tech at unbeatable prices. Grab hold of these exclusive deals before they vanish into thin air!"

Discover the Future of Computing with Khadas Mind

Revolutionize your work, creativity, and play with Khadas Mind, the ultimate portable modular workstation. Engineered for digital nomads and dynamic professionals, it connects with external modules to adapt seamlessly to all your diverse needs. Switch effortlessly between solo mode, multiscreen workstation mode, and high-powered NVIDIA graphics for AAA gaming. Experience unmatched versatility in a compact, 0.99 lbs (450g) package. Khadas Mind is equipped with Intel's latest 13th Gen processors, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, high-speed LPDDR5 DRAM, and dual NVMe SSDs. Visit mind.khadas.com to explore the Khadas Mind ecosystem, setting new benchmarks in portability, power, and innovation. Redefine how you work, create, and play with Khadas Mind—where the future of computing begins.

Khadas Tea: Redefining Mobile Audio Excellence Under $200

Introducing Khadas Tea, an ultra-slim DAC that redefines mobile audio excellence. Crafted from premium aluminum and equipped with the cutting-edge Sabre ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC technology, Tea delivers exceptional sound quality in a sleek, sturdy design. Its innovative MagSafe feature ensures seamless attachment to smartphones, such as Apple iPhones and Android phones equipped with a MagSafe compatible case, thus offering convenience without compromising aesthetics. With support for high-resolution audio formats such as DSD, FLAC and more, up to 8 hours of playback, and a well-balanced tonal profile boasting deep bass, lush vocals, and precise instrument separation, Khadas Tea stands as a pinnacle in portable audio for under 200 USD, outperforming competitors and earning our highest recommendation for those seeking superior sound on the move. Visit www.khadas.com/tea for more information.

Unveiling the Khadas Tone2 Pro: Redefining Audio Innovation and Versatility!

The Khadas Tone2 Pro stands as a testament to innovation in audio technology, boasting a compact design and versatile functionality that redefines the listening experience. Crafted by dedicated audio enthusiasts, its unique encoder knob, flexible power supply options, and balanced RCA connectors ensure seamless connectivity across various devices and setups. With USB compatibility for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, coupled with its advanced DAC chipset and high-resolution audio support, the Tone2 Pro delivers an unmatched auditory journey. Whether driving headphones, integrating with amplifiers, or serving as a pre-amp, this device harmonizes power precision and superior sound quality. To explore the world of unparalleled audio possibilities, visit www.khadas.com/tone2pro and discover the Khadas Tone2 Pro today.

Official Ecommerce Channels:

Khadas Official: https://www.khadas.com/

AliExpress: https://khadas.aliexpress.com/

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/khadas

Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/khadas

Amazon DE: https://www.amazon.de/khadas

Amazon FR: https://www.amazon.fr/khadas

Amazon IT: https://www.amazon.it/khadas

Amazon ES: https://www.amazon.es/khadas

Amazon JP: https://www.amazon.co.jp/khadas

