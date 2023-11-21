Defining Excellence in Mammography Quality: Densitas and University Radiology Group Partner to Implement intelliMammo® A.I. Platform

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas Inc, a pioneer in artificial intelligence software solutions for breast cancer screening, announces its strategic partnership with University Radiology Group (URG) through the deployment of its intelliMammo® A.I. platform. This collaboration stands as a testament to both organizations' dedication to elevating the standards of mammography quality and patient care.

URG has chosen the intelliMammo® A.I. platform for its industry leading architecture and operational flows. This choice underscores the platform's critical role in meeting MQSA EQUIP compliance challenges and efficiently managing multiple mammography facilities.

IntelliMammo® not only transforms the MQSA EQUIP process by transitioning to paperless documentation, improving efficiency, but also frees up resources, allowing quality programs to transcend mere compliance. With remote oversight and on-demand access to tracking and analytics, healthcare facilities can harness valuable data to drive systematic improvements in mammography services, making it an indispensable tool for mammography providers looking to overcome operational challenges and resource constraints.

"We're proud to partner with URG, a long-time innovator and leading multi-site mammography provider, in their dedication to advancing breast cancer screening," said Mo Abdolell, CEO of Densitas. "In today's strained healthcare environment, operational efficiencies, workforce optimization, and business continuity are essential. IntelliMammo® is a comprehensive and scalable solution that addresses the pressing needs of large, multi-site mammography practices operating under rigorous FDA MQSA EQUIP and ACR compliance requirements".

IntelliMammo® is set to elevate URG's mammography technologist training curriculum by incorporating top-tier A.I. insights for mammography quality improvement that inform customized training initiatives for technologists, with the goal of reducing technical recalls for better patient experiences and outcomes.

"Amidst the ongoing workforce crisis, intelliMammo® offers an innovative solution to support our current workforce and optimize mammography operations," said Roger Yang, MD, FACR, President of URG. "By automating image quality and breast density assessments, technologists can dedicate more time to performing mammograms and radiologists can focus better on interpreting them, and URG can increase operational efficiencies and at the same time continue to deliver exceptional patient care."

About Densitas

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. IntelliMammo® supports hospitals and imaging centers delivering mammography services to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com .

About University Radiology Group, East Brunswick, NJ

University Radiology, New Jersey's largest provider of radiology and teleradiology services, boasts over 180+ Board Certified radiologists with advanced U.S.-based training. Committed to delivering top-tier diagnostic care, they've served patients and healthcare institutions for over 50 years, operating 23 outpatient offices and 20 medical imaging centers alongside collaborations with 11 hospital sites. For more details, visit www.universityradiology.com .

Densitas® will showcase their intelliMammo® platform at the Radiological Society of North America 2023 Annual Meeting November 26–29 in Chicago, Illinois.

