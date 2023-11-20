We are Local
Dow to participate in the 2023 Citi Basic Materials Conference

Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MIDLAND, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), will participate in a fireside chat during the 2023 Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, November 28 at 11:45 a.m. ET.

www.dow.com (PRNewsfoto/The Dow Chemical Company)
Dow invites investors to join the live webcast through its website. A replay and transcript will also be available following the event.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Pankaj Gupta

pgupta@dow.com

+1 989-638-5265

Media:

Rachelle Schikorra

ryschikorra@dow.com

+1 989-638-4090

SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company

