Advalight Welcomes Amogh Kothare As New Chief Scientific Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advalight, the globally renowned company behind ADVATx, the sophisticated dual 589nm and 1319nm wavelength solid-state laser, announces the appointment of Amogh Kothare as Chief Scientific Officer.

As a biomedical engineer, Kothare brings nearly 20 years of experience in the aesthetic laser industry and has been an integral part of the development of cutting-edge devices.

In this role, Kothare will be globally responsible for clinical research, partnerships, product management, and clinical affairs and training, to further leverage Advalight's scientific approach to innovation.

"Under Amogh's scientific and clinical leadership, we intend to strengthen and expand our clinical research partnerships with leading physicians in the U.S. and globally," said Jacob L. Philipsen, CEO of Advalight. "We firmly believe that Amogh's industry insight and deep understanding of user and patient needs, combined with our world-class engineering team, will take our product offerings and thereby our company to the next level and beyond."

Prior to joining Advalight, Kothare served in a similar role at Cutera, one of the global leaders of the aesthetic laser industry where he spearheaded the development and launch of a series of innovative products.

"I have been a part of the aesthetic industry for almost two decades and was really impressed with Advalight's pioneering technology, and their desire to put science and technology at the forefront of their product development efforts," Kothare said. "I am grateful to be a part of this team, and I look forward to collectively making Advalight the next big thing in aesthetics and medical dermatology."

President of Advalight Corp., Travis Mahan, is keen to incorporate Kothare's unique combination of engineering expertise and organizational best practices to accelerate the exponential growth the company has experienced over the past several years.

"Adding Amogh to lead our talented team of engineers is an exciting leap forward in the evolution of Advalight, both from a future product development standpoint, and for the continuing optimization of the current ADVATx platform," Mahan said. "I'm personally beyond excited and grateful to welcome Amogh to the Advalight family."

About Advalight:

Founded in 2006, Advalight is the company behind the groundbreaking dual wavelength ADVATx. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and service offices in San Diego, CA, USA, ADVATx is available to dermatological and aesthetic practices in over 30 countries through our network of global distributors.

