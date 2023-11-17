Grubbly Farms expands its product line, catering to the growing backyard chicken market

With a focus on premium pet nutrition and planet-friendly practices, Grubbly Farms continues to raise the bar for backyard chicken nutrition & wellness while embracing its signature ingredient—the black soldier fly grub.

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubbly Farms has improved and expanded its backyard chicken product line to include two water supplements, an Omega-rich feed topper, and a re-engineered Grubblies World Harvest, which are oven-dried grub snacks for chickens.

The new products include:

Prebiotics + Probiotics : a water-soluble supplement that ensures optimal gut health for healthy digestion and nutrient absorption, recommended year-round, especially in times of stress.

Vitamins + Electrolytes: a water-soluble supplement that supports health, wellness & hydration throughout all seasons. Recommended year-round use, especially times of stress and heat waves.

Omega Mix : A feed topper or snack formulated to naturally promote omega-rich eggs. The mix includes the signature oven-dried black soldier fly grubs in addition to natural omega-rich ingredients and superfoods such as flaxseed, chia, black sunflower seeds, marigolds, broccoli, and carrots.

Grubblies World Harvest: a snack of black soldier fly grubs for chickens, customer feedback revealed a clear preference for puffier, golden grubs. With zero sacrifice to quality, Grubbly Farms made changes to the baking process to achieve precise desired results.

The new and improved products were made available in Q3 2023 and can be purchased on GrubblyFarms.com.



The product expansion is part of Grubbly Farms' larger mission to continue to lead as the premium brand for direct-to-consumer pet chicken feed. Backyard chickens are American's third most favorite pet, trailing dogs and cats. Small backyard flock owners care deeply about the ingredients in their feed. The latest addition to the product family is Omega Mix. "Omega Mix is the first product of its kind and has been specially formulated to not only address and aid the health of your flock, but also you," said co-Founder Patrick Pittaluga. "By supplementing your feed with Omega Mix, you can now increase the omega-3 content of your eggs. We're incredibly excited to bring all of these new products to market."

Grubbly Farms is committed to building a comprehensive line of all-natural nutrition for pet flocks, free of low-quality grains, sprays, additives, and animal byproducts.

About Grubbly Farms

Grubbly Farms is a specialty pet food company that uses farm-fresh ingredients and black soldier fly grub protein to support premium pet nutrition while offering a sustainable, planet-friendly protein alternative to traditional protein sources. Grubbly Farms transform wasted food into grub protein, diverting food waste that would otherwise go to landfills. Grubs eat the pre-consumer food waste, upcycling twice their body weight in a single day. The result is a clean and nutritious protein source that supports natural foraging instincts for healthier pets and the planet.

For more information on Grubbly Farms feed for pet flocks, visit the website: GrubblyFarms.com

