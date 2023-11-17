EquitySet Wins Best Investment Research Tech from Benzinga

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment research platform EquitySet was named the Best Investment Research Tech of 2023 at Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards. The honor was announced during Benzinga's annual summit for fintech leaders in New York on November 13, 2023.

"We are honored to be recognized by Benzinga for this award," said Tony Zipparro, CEO of EquitySet. "EquitySet was founded with a deep commitment to make institutional-quality stock research tools accessible to retail investors and we are very proud of how that has resonated with main street investors."

The winners chosen by Benzinga were carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives striving to revolutionize the fintech industry.

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick.

"Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

About EquitySet:

EquitySet is a high level equities research platform bringing institutional-quality investment tools to retail investors. The company was founded in 2022 by serial entrepreneur Tony Zipparro and developer Jake Anderson. EquitySet's proprietary Alignment Score grades stocks according to seven fundamental and technical dimensions to give investors a bullish or bearish signal. The platform offers more than 120 filters for investors to rapidly screen investment opportunities. Learn more at: https://equityset.com/.

About Benzinga:

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

About the Benzinga Fintech Awards:

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognizes and awards those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.

By participating, companies and executives are acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Finalists.

