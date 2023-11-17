2023 ELLE STYLE AWARDS ended perfectly in Hangzhou, China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nov.3, The 2023 ELLE Style Awards was held with the theme of "REUNION and TRIBUTE" by ELLE China at Hangzhou Future Sci-tech City. Nearly 100 celebrities and models gathered to celebrate ELLE China's 35th anniversary, to pay tribute to the fashion styles and women's spirits that have been witnessed and led by China over the past 35 years. The evening served as an opportunity to reflect on the past and look ahead to the future of China's fashion industry, as a new chapter was collectively written.

Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst Greater China, Valéria, International director of ELLE, and Sun Zhe, Editor-in-chief of ELLE China, opened the ceremony with their speeches. Several representatives from the fashion industry were awarded at the event. Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female creative director of Dior, was given the "Fashion Designer of the Year" award. The iconic Red Sole Shoe creator Christian Louboutin was presented with the "ELLE Legend Award". Supermodel Zhang Lina, who graced the cover of ELLE China 35th anniversary, won the "Supermodel of the Year ", whereas Wang Wenqin, the first supermodel to feature on the ELLE China's cover, won the " Iconic Supermodel of the Year". Makeup artist Xin Miao awarded the "Makeup Artist of the Year", artist Cao Fei won the "Artist of the Year" and swimming athlete Ye Shiwen,who recently achieved great feats at the Hangzhou Asian Game, was distinguished as the "Athlete of the Year." In addition, the "Rising Supermodel of the Year" and "Rising Photographer" were bestowed upon supermodel Ouyang Ying and photographer Ren Haihua respectively, and the "Stylish Rising Award" was presented to Shanghai Haruki Murakami series.

It is worth mentioning that in this grand ceremony, Hearst China also held a strategic cooperation memorandum exchange ceremony with Hangzhou Future Sci-tech City, which will usher in more in-depth cooperation in the future. Another highlight of the ceremony is the announcement of HEARST WONDER CLUB, and the appearance of the first vice president unit and the first president of city.

