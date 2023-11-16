RENOWNED LITIGATOR CHRISTOPHER FROST PARTNERS WITH BIGLAW EXPATS TO LAUNCH FROST LLP, A LITIGATION-ONLY LAW FIRM

Based in Los Angeles, FROST LLP's founding partners are Frost, Trial Attorney and Former CW Network Co-Head John D. Maatta, and Courtroom Litigator Josh Stambaugh

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding name partner Christopher Frost today announced the formal launch of FROST LLP. Co-founded with fellow partners John D. Maatta and Josh Stambaugh. FROST LLP is a new litigation-only law firm that draws on their decades of combined BigLaw and big business trial, transactional, and advisory experience and achievement on behalf of clients. With a stable of nine lawyers (and growing), the founding team is introducing a new model of litigation-only firm that prioritizes client business goals and objectives in legal decisions, streamlines firm operations for leanness and efficiency, and maintains longstanding client advisory relationships that transcend billable hours.

The FROST LLP team takes name partner Christopher Frost's signature "unapologetically aggressive" approach to litigation, representing clients throughout the United States, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, and Florida, as well as clients from such countries as Canada, China, Lebanon, and Taiwan. FROST LLP handles all areas of business litigation including antitrust, appellate, bankruptcy, breach of contract, business tort, complex business, fraud, general commercial, IP, labor and employment, and partnership litigation matters. The firm's corporate clients span sectors such as conservation and sanitation; consumer optics; construction; emerging technologies; entertainment, media, and music; finance and banking; professional sports; and real estate investment and development litigation. FROST LLP's individual clients include C-Suite executives, venture capitalists, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors; the firm also represents a range of public figures and media-driven celebrities including artists, athletes, musicians, and online creators and influencers.

"FROST LLP's nine lawyers share a vision that law firms can serve clients better, as we do every day–building long-term relationships and understanding their businesses, delivering outstanding legal services based on a lean, efficient model that doesn't overindulge in wasteful billable hours," said Christopher Frost, founding and name partner of FROST LLP. "We advise clients in a manner that not only protects their litigation positions, but their ongoing business interests as well."

"Our approach is to view and address disputes in a multifaceted way that takes into account the economic and human costs of the process as we employ tactics from litigation avoidance to courtroom strategy, to meet our clients' goals," said John D. Maatta, founding partner of FROST LLP. "In my corporate career as a media executive, I was a client of some of the biggest law firms in the United States and we now apply lessons learned from the client perspective in our work at FROST LLP."

FROST LLP attorneys have achieved outsized results, including eight-figure awards, "walk away" settlements, judgments, and complete defense verdicts for individual and major corporate clients.

FROST LLP is supported by a strong and seasoned administrative team, led by Chief Operating Officer Candice Hassid. Hassid is a former banking executive who oversees all of the firm's business operations, handles operational efficiency, and leads business development efforts.

Christopher Frost

Frost is a BigLaw veteran who has chaired numerous litigation departments and has consistently won substantial victories on behalf of clients across the globe. Also a law professor, Frost's writings on civil procedure, advocacy, and related legal topics have been cited and relied upon by federal district and appellate courts, as well as leading national treatises. He has also consulted on international legal disputes in Ireland and Canada and represented clients in governmental and internal investigations.

John D. Maatta

Maatta is a highly experienced trial and transactional lawyer who also spent many years as a senior business executive, public company CEO, and served as the longtime co-head of The CW Television Network where he was responsible for numerous departments including legal, technology, and human resources. He is a sought-after advisor on the business of entertainment, media, and intellectual property, and understands the delicate balance of aggressive but sensible representation. Having tried lengthy and complex jury trials in both state and federal court, he maintains a distinctive practice representing individuals, celebrities, and businesses.

Josh Stambaugh

Stambaugh is an exceptional trial lawyer who has served as a first-chair trial attorney in both state and federal court. Recognized as an AMLaw 100 commercial litigator, he has an extensive record of obtaining favorable results on both the plaintiff and defense sides in business litigation including class actions, product liability, interference and trade secret claims, unfair competition, breach of contract, antitrust, and intellectual property matters.

About Frost LLP

FROST LLP is a law firm focused exclusively on litigation, delivering on an unapologetically aggressive approach while serving clients with sound and creative advice. The firm's BigLaw expats, law professors, former CEOs, and military veterans are renowned for melding legal strategy, discipline, and cogent business advice to exceed client objectives.

Based in California, FROST LLP represents clients from around the globe in complex antitrust, entertainment, commercial, corporate and partnership, and employment disputes pending in a wide variety of tribunals. Visit FROSTLLP.com for more information.

