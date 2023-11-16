OtterBox Hardline Series for iPad Named as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree

OtterBox is recognized for outstanding design and engineering for its third-party internationally certified Hardline Series

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for the new Hardline Series for iPad. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 3,000 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

OtterBox has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for the new Hardline Series for iPad. Launched in June, Hardline Series for iPad protects valuable technology in hazardous working environments. Hardline Series allows these industries to introduce technologies into their operations with confidence in the safety of their workers because of the third-party certification earned through UL Solutions for the United States and Canada, plus IECEx and ATEX certifications internationally. (PRNewswire)

Launched in June, the OtterBox Hardline Series for iPad protects valuable technology in hazardous working environments. Prior to this product's launch, industries with workers in hazardous locations, such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and others, were limited in the tools they used in a rapidly evolving digital world because of the dangers these technologies posed to their safety. Hardline Series allows these industries to introduce technologies into their daily operations with confidence in the safety of their workers because of the third-party certification earned through UL Solutions for the United States and Canada, plus IECEx and ATEX certifications internationally.

The Hardline Series case for iPad incorporates a patent-pending pressure management system to allow this fully enclosed solution to adjust to pressure fluctuations. The product suite includes a Hardline Series case for iPad Air (5th generation), device integration and third-party certification, a charging station and hand and breakaway shoulder straps. With protection from drops, electrostatic discharge, extreme temperature environments and offering chemical- and flame-resistance, this industrial-grade product line meets over 200 regulatory requirements to deliver enhanced safety on the jobsite.

"Creating bold products that provide confidence and trust is at the core of everything we do, and we're honored to receive this esteemed recognition from the CTA," said Otter Products CEO JC Richardson. "After leveraging 25 years of experience in protective case innovations, we are proud that our Hardline Series for iPad is setting a new standard for industrial safety, communication and efficiency for workers."

As the global need for connected workers grows, mobile digital devices are in demand. The OtterBox Hardline Series combines experience and innovation to deliver an integrated solution for hazardous locations. OtterBox Hardline Series helps defend against accidents by providing device protection that actively mitigates risks from explosions or fires, in industries ranging from textile factories to oil and gas operations. With extensive testing and third-party certifications for iPad devices enabling full deployment for connected workers, these solutions bring the industry one step closer to the goal of a safer, more productive and connected workplace.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 29 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. OtterBox Hardline Series is available now at otterbox.com/industrial.

About OtterBox

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to certified and device-integrated products, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Certify it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com/industrial.

OtterBox has been named a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree for the new Hardline Series for iPad. Launched in June, Hardline Series for iPad protects valuable technology in hazardous working environments. Hardline Series allows these industries to introduce technologies into their operations with confidence in the safety of their workers because of the third-party certification earned through UL Solutions for the United States and Canada, plus IECEx and ATEX certifications internationally. (PRNewswire)

Otter Products, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Otter Products LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otter Products, LLC.