Indo-American Arts Council's 2023 Literary Festival Launches Inspiring Autobiography of Entrepreneur Jose Thomas

Diverse Career and Innovation : Thomas's five-decade career spans pioneering sustainable shrimp processing, real estate, education, and arts support. His commitment to sustainability and innovation has left an indelible mark.

Premier Literary Event: The 2023 IAAC Literary Festival gathers over 60 authors, offering a diverse narrative tapestry that explores Indian heritage and contemporary themes, making it a must-attend event in the New York Tri-State Area.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jose Thomas, a trailblazer in the seafood industry and an influential figure across diverse sectors, is set to share his incredible life story during a captivating book launch at the prestigious Indo-American Arts Council's 2023 Literary Festival. Scheduled for Saturday, November 18th at 5:00 PM at the Conrad New York Downtown, this event will unveil Mr. Thomas's inspiring autobiography, "By Choice," published by Harper Collins India. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to receive autographed copies flown in from India. Additionally, Mr. Thomas will be honored with the IAAC 2023 Trailblazer Award at the IAAC Annual Gala, taking place on Sunday, November 19th, at 6:00 PM, at the same venue.

With a career spanning over five decades, Mr. Jose Thomas has made an indelible mark on the business world through unwavering dedication and innovative leadership. He revolutionized India's food processing landscape with the introduction of IQF (Individual Quick Freezing) technology through Choice Canning Co.

Mr. Thomas's commitment to quality, sustainability, and continuous innovation transcends industries, from pioneering sustainable shrimp processing techniques to ventures in real estate, construction, international-quality frozen meal kits, shipping, IT services, and real estate. His leadership has led The Choice Group to a significant international presence across various sectors.

Beyond his entrepreneurial success, Mr. Jose Thomas is a polymath - an educator, a patron of the arts, and a relentless innovator. His contributions in education, the establishment of world-class schools, and support for the arts are exemplary, making his legacy a source of inspiration for many.

"The book chronicles Mr. Jose Thomas' journey and is a quintessential rags-to-riches story, an inspiring narrative of triumph over humble beginnings. Jose is the 'Shrimp King' of the world, but beyond business, he is a great cook, a skilled pilot, an intense drummer, and a dedicated supporter of the arts. His remarkable book is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration and testament to the heights one can achieve with dedication and humility." - Rakesh Kaul, Vice Chairman, Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC).

"The book launch at the Indo-American Arts Council's 2023 Literary Festival promises to provide insight into the life and journey of this remarkable figure. Attendees can look forward to an engaging discussion with Mr. Thomas, shedding light on the values and principles that have guided him throughout his illustrious career," added Preethi Urs, IAAC Literary Festival Director.

The discussion will be moderated by Sree Sreenivasan, CEO, and co-founder of Digimentors, a digital, social, events, and training consultancy. Sree Sreenivasan, former Chief Digital Officer of New York City, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Columbia University, is a respected figure in the field of journalism and international relations.

The Indo-American Arts Council's 2023 Literary Festival is a must-attend event for audiences in the New York Tri-State Area. With over 60 authors, writers, and poets, the festival promises a rich tapestry of voices and perspectives, offering captivating narratives that explore Indian heritage, history, and contemporary themes.

Join the book launch at the Conrad New York Downtown on Saturday, November 18th, at 5:00 PM, to celebrate the life and achievements of Mr. Jose Thomas, and don't miss the IAAC Annual Gala on Sunday, November 19th, starting at 6:00 PM. Tickets to the Gala are available at IAAC Annual Gala.

