Exiger partners with Muir AI to empower corporations to achieve net zero with supply chain transparency, automated emissions calculations

Partnership adds to Exiger's suite of AI solutions, making most comprehensive and reliable sustainability score available to the market in advance of 2027 Scope 3 deadline

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today a new partnership with Muir AI, a climate technology firm focused on reducing emissions within supply chains. Responding to the growing need to achieve rapid and substantial reductions in carbon emissions, the partnership tackles the most complex part of corporations' carbon footprints.

Exiger has built the largest risk data network in the world. When combined with this data network and Exiger's advanced supply chain mapping technology, award-winning AI and proprietary data, Muir's emissions data will enhance Exiger's environmental risk offering, empowering corporations to make faster business decisions to achieve net zero commitments with accuracy and confidence.

Businesses are being called to make and report on carbon reductions, but obscured supply chains and a dependency on supplier self-reporting have proved to be stubborn roadblocks. This has pushed many organizations towards ineffective spend-based carbon accounting methods, hampering their ability to effectively evaluate and manage their emissions. The new offering is designed to equip stakeholders across procurement, sourcing, sustainability and the C-suite with the automation and insight necessary to choose the right suppliers.

"With over 80% of carbon emissions coming from the value chains organizations are connected to – rather than the organizations themselves — a company's ability to reduce carbon emissions is entirely dependent on their ability to gain transparency into multi-tier supply chains," said Erika Peters, Exiger's ESG lead and SVP, Head of Innovation and Operations. "This partnership further expands our environmental risk scoring and Scope 3 capabilities ahead of the 2027 deadline, not only providing granular carbon emissions data across products, suppliers and geographies, but also streamlining the data collection process, automating and documenting how emissions are calculated, and surfacing real-time insights into the strategies that will drive the greatest impact."

"We fundamentally believe that every company must consider emissions as part of its suppliers' risk profiles. By partnering with Exiger, we can leverage the data provided within 1Exiger to deploy our analytics, without requiring any additional customer data. This is a huge step forward in terms of scaled sustainability, and it allows us to meet a customer wherever they are on their journey," said Muir CEO Harris Chalat. "We want to make supply chain emissions data more accessible, impactful and truthful; our partnership with Exiger allows us to do just that."

Customers can choose from several Exiger solutions, ranging from a seamless, rapid baseline for supply chain emissions to peer-to-peer emissions comparisons and evaluations, to a comprehensive high-touch offering that supports direct buy programs transitioning to more sustainable suppliers. These solutions offer the most comprehensive and reliable sustainability score in the market as well as a level of visibility, auditability, speed and scalability that is essential for corporations hoping to satisfy a growing number of GHG reduction requirements.

Exiger leads the industry in applying advanced AI to solve the world's most complex challenges – from preparing for climate-related disasters to achieving decarbonization, reducing PFAS dependency and eradicating modern slavery from alternative energy supply chains. Exiger was named one of Fast Company's 2023 Brands That Matter and is a member of the World Economic Forum, where it contributes to Shaping the Future of Mobility platform, addressing supply chain resiliency and environmental sustainability.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening over 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

About Muir AI

Muir AI is an innovative Seattle-based company founded in 2022 by Harris Chalat and Peter Williams. They started Muir to address the lack of actionable supply chain emissions data which provides an immediate opportunity to reduce emissions on a gigaton scale. Muir's novel technology rapidly generates accurate and specific emissions data across entire supply chains, even when minimal data is available. Combining supply chain models, geospatial data, and emissions modeling, Muir fills the supply chain emissions data gap at scale. Learn more at muir.ai and join our journey on LinkedIn .

