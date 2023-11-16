AeroParagon: Selected for NSIN Foundry and Forge Showcase Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is excited to announce that AeroParagon, a pioneering force in drone technology, was selected for participation in the Joint Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge and Foundry programs. The virtual event took place on November 15, and AeroParagon presented its dual-use innovation.

AeroParagon specializes in dual-use, high-speed, and cost-effective drone hardware while also developing defenses against the evolving and distinctive threat presented by low-cost, custom-weaponized UAS.

The Joint Showcase Day brought together some of the most innovative minds in the defense technology sector, and AeroParagon was selected to be part of this prestigious event. They are among the top 3 teams in the Forge program, a testament to their dedication and cutting-edge solution.

AeroParagon had the opportunity to pitch its technology during the showcase. They also engaged in live Q&A sessions with a panel of expert reviewers, providing a platform for constructive feedback and insights from industry leaders and experts.

"[We had] great communication and follow-up with the NSIN Forge. We feel like a team working on a project together and not isolated and uninformed. [We had] great mentors that would be useful after the NSIN Forge program," the team stated.

The Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Foundry and Forge programs marked a significant milestone in AeroParagon's journey. Their dedication, creativity, and hard work are leaving a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event was a celebration of their contributions.

About FedTech:

FedTech excels at guiding governments and corporations in launching technologies and fostering mission-centric startups. Our expertise extends through startup studios, accelerators, and tailored innovation programs. We are a pivotal innovation ecosystem, empowering stakeholders to capitalize on emerging technologies and maintain industry leadership. FedTech is where technology evolves into its most impactful form.

Discover more at www.fedtech.io.

View original content:

SOURCE FedTech