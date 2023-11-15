LOT Polish Airlines' NDC content now available in Sabre's GDS

LOT Polish Airlines to distribute NDC offers through Sabre's APIs and point-of-sale tools

WARSAW, Poland and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOT Polish Airlines and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that the carrier's NDC offers are now available to travel agents worldwide through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS). With NDC, agents will have the opportunity to present the most competitive offer, personalized to the passenger's expectations. NDC offers are bookable through the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, agency booking solution, Sabre Red 360, and Sabre's online booking tool, GetThere.

LOT Polish Airlines recently unveiled a comprehensive strategy for the 2024 to 2028 period that will involve, among other things, increasing its fleet to 110 aircrafts, introducing nearly 20 new destinations, growing passenger numbers by 70%, and strengthening environmental and social efforts. Increasing service quality and passenger satisfaction is another key objective of the strategy; a key component of that is enabling greater personalization through rich content and customized NDC-enabled offers.

"The next five years will be both exciting and challenging for our team. We have ambitious goals and NDC is one of the key enablers for bringing our strategy to life. NDC provides high quality solutions and offers advanced tools for offer and order management. I am deeply convinced that our cooperation with Sabre can make the product available to more agents and increase our competitiveness in terms of individual customers", said Marta Wiśniewska, Global Sales Director at LOT Polish Airlines.

"The travel industry is changing rapidly, and LOT Polish Airlines is striving to be a leader in this evolution, for instance by leveling up our approach to travel retailing and distribution. We are excited about our partnership with Sabre and are looking forward to delivering our NDC offers to travel agents and travel buyers across the globe", said Arkadiusz Gawryluk, Director of Digital, Distribution and Loyalty at LOT Polish Airlines.

With their NDC offers activated, LOT Polish Airlines becomes the 16th airline to make their NDC content available in over 150 markets through Sabre and are advancing the adoption of offer and order-based travel retailing.

"Since its foundation almost 100 years ago, LOT Polish Airlines has been a forward-thinking, innovative carrier and we are happy to join them on their NDC journey," said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management – Distribution Experiences, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Through NDC, airlines can unlock new revenue streams and add even more value across travelers' journeys. At Sabre, we aim to make this content available at scale in the indirect channel while safeguarding the end-to-end workflows and operational efficiencies that are so important to travel agencies."

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has been consistently increasing the number of its flights to those destinations, thus strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Present in the sky since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline worldwide, being one of the most internationally recognizable Polish brands.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

