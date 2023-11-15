Los Angeles Auto Show® Unveils Comprehensive Survey Results on EV Satisfaction and Concerns

Nearly 1000 current owners and prospective buyers weigh in, revealing strong industry perspectives, with a staggering 90% planning to flock to the LA Auto Show for an up-close look at the latest EV innovations

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a few days remaining before the Los Angeles Auto Show® opens its doors to hundreds of thousands of consumers on November 17-26, organizers have released the results of an EV-focused survey conducted last week to previous attendees of the annual event. The results highlight the strengths of the current electric vehicle marketplace.

Insights from 2023 LA Auto Show EV Survey include:

65% are considering an EV purchase

47% were more likely to purchase an EV following the collaboration between Tesla and more than 17 car makers to utilize Tesla's Supercharging network

72% of current owners say their satisfaction increased since owning an EV

62% of owners were influenced by California's EV rebates, tax credits, or incentives

While every manufacturer and battery producer is developing new technology that will increase range and reduce charging times, it seems that charging station availability is a continuing conversation for potential owners. However, several respondents expected to see a shift as Tesla charging stations were made available to owners of other brands, with very positive comments about Tesla facilities.

Another factor of EV ownership for California drivers was the new Time-of-Use electricity rates, which attempts to encourage homeowners to reduce electrical consumption during peak evening hours. The variable rates could be seen as an incentive to EV owners charging at home and suggests most EV owners have been able to adopt strategies to charge outside of the peak rates.

On another positive note, it appears that EV owners have far less concern than expected about a wide number of issues including vehicle safety, safety at charging stations, performance, maintenance and reliability. The latter two are in stark contrast to some owners of conventional gasoline vehicles, where servicing, breakdowns, and recalls can receive high dissatisfaction scores. There was also less concern about resale value, which might reflect that 56% of respondents had owned their EV for less than two years. However, 46% have used their EV for more than three years and resale remains less of a concern.

UNPRECEDENTED GAS & EV DRIVING OPPORTUNITIES

The 116th Los Angeles Auto Show will run from November 17-26 at the LA Convention Center. The show will feature displays and brand showcases from a wide range of automotive brands, with eligible drivers taking advantage of demo opportunities in the latest models from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Lucid, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo outdoors on Electric Avenue. Four brands will offer indoor vehicle experiences, including Ford, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen, while Ford, Subaru, and recently added Tesla, will offer street test drives in Downtown LA.

For current or prospective new car shoppers, the LA Auto Show offers an unrivaled opportunity to drive the widest selection of electric vehicles, with more than 50 different electrified (EV and PHEV) vehicles at the show. It will give consumers an ability to cross-shop the various models and brands, helping them identify their next new electric car, SUV or truck as well as directly compare against the many gas models on display.

EV DISCOVERY CENTER

Innovation will be an overriding theme of the 2023 LA Auto Show, with visitors able to learn about the latest breakthroughs. For new and prospective EV owners, the Electrification Discovery Center staffed by bilingual EV ambassadors fluent in both Spanish and English will guide visitors through the electrification journey. The center is an educational hub, tasked to demystify the complexity of EV ownership. Attendees will gain insight into driving characteristics, charging options, enticing purchase incentives, and an extensive array of EV products and vehicles on display.

TICKETS

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card. Tickets purchased for attendance on November 18-19 will include complimentary admission to the USA Street Food Awards. For additional show information visit laautoshow.com .

