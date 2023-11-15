Hillenbrand Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Fourth Quarter Continuing Operations Highlights1:

Revenue of $763 million increased 26% compared to prior year, including $43 million from Schenck FPM; organic revenue decreased 1%

GAAP EPS of $0.24 decreased from $0.44 in the prior year; adjusted EPS of $1.13 increased 45%, including a $0.02 net contribution from Schenck FPM

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3% increased 90 basis points

Fiscal 2023 Continuing Operations Highlights1 and Fiscal 2024 Guidance:

Revenue of $2.83 billion increased 22% vs. prior year; organic revenue increased 4%

GAAP EPS of $1.53 increased 1%; adjusted EPS of $3.52 increased 31%

Completed transformation to pure-play industrial company through acquisitions of Linxis, Peerless, and Schenck FPM, and the divestiture of secularly declining death care segment

Fiscal 2024 guidance: Full Year adjusted EPS of $3.60 - $3.95 ; Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.66 - $0.71

BATESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI), a leading global provider of highly-engineered processing equipment and solutions, reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2023.

"Fiscal 2023 was a transformational year for Hillenbrand. We executed our strategy to position the portfolio for long-term success as a pure-play, global industrial company and delivered solid performance against the backdrop of a challenging macroeconomic environment, including strong organic growth in our Advanced Process Solutions segment. Through the acquisitions of Linxis, Peerless, and the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials business, we strengthened our foundation for future growth in the less cyclical food end market, where we can leverage our leading brands and technologies to deliver world-class food processing solutions to our customers," said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand.

"As we look to 2024, we are monitoring the ongoing uncertainty within the global economic and geopolitical environment and remain focused on controlling what we can by capitalizing upon growth opportunities, driving productivity, and executing our integration plans to capture synergies from our recent acquisitions. Guided by our Purpose, 'Shape What Matters for Tomorrow', we look forward to continuing our growth journey in fiscal 2024 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results of Continuing Operations 1

Revenue of $763 million increased 26% compared to the prior year, primarily due to acquisitions, including a $43 million contribution from the Schenck Process Food and Performance Materials (FPM) acquisition, which was completed on September 1, 2023. On an organic basis, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign currency exchange, revenue decreased 1% year over year, as lower volume in the Molding Technology Solutions segment more than offset favorable pricing and higher volume in the Advanced Process Solutions segment.

Net income of $17 million decreased from $31 million in the prior year largely due to an increase in taxes associated with acquisition costs and an increase in business acquisition and integration costs. Adjusted net income of $79 million resulted in adjusted EPS of $1.13, an increase of 45% compared to the prior year, largely due to acquisitions, including a net contribution of approximately $0.02 from FPM. The adjusted effective tax rate for the quarter was 28.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $147 million increased 33% year over year, or 3% organically, as favorable pricing, productivity improvements, and lower variable compensation more than offset cost inflation and lower MTS volume. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3% increased 90 basis points.

Advanced Process Solutions (APS)

Revenue of $516 million increased 57% compared to the prior year, primarily due to acquisitions. On an organic basis, revenue increased 7% year over year, primarily due to favorable pricing and higher aftermarket parts and service revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA of $118 million increased 72% year over year, or 23% organically, as favorable pricing, productivity improvements, higher volume, favorable mix, and lower variable compensation were partially offset by cost inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8% increased 190 basis points.

Backlog of $1.9 billion increased 34% compared to the prior year primarily due to acquisitions. On an organic basis, backlog decreased 9% due to lower orders for large plastics systems primarily resulting from the continued delay of customer decision timing for several large projects. Sequentially, backlog increased 16% primarily due to the acquisition of FPM.

Molding Technology Solutions (MTS)

Revenue of $247 million decreased 10% year over year primarily due to a decrease in hot runner and injection molding equipment sales.

Adjusted EBITDA of $46 million decreased 23%, as lower volume, cost inflation, and unfavorable product mix were only partially offset by productivity improvements, lower variable compensation, and favorable pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5% decreased 310 basis points.

Backlog of $233 million decreased 36% compared to the prior year primarily due to the execution of existing backlog and a decrease in orders for injection molding equipment. Sequentially, backlog decreased 12%.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results of Continuing Operations 1

Hillenbrand's full year revenue of $2.83 billion increased 22% compared to the prior year primarily due to acquisitions. On an organic basis, revenue increased 4% as growth in the Advanced Process Solutions segment of 9% was partially offset by a 2% decline in the Molding Technology Solutions segment.

Net income of $107 million decreased 2% from the prior year. Adjusted net income of $247 million resulted in adjusted EPS of $3.52, an increase of $0.83, or 31%, largely due to acquisitions. The adjusted effective tax rate for the year was 29.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $483 million increased 20% year over year, or 4% organically, as favorable pricing, productivity improvements, higher APS volume, and lower variable compensation were partially offset by cost inflation, an increase in strategic investments, and lower MTS volume. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.1% decreased 20 basis points primarily due to the dilutive effect of price-cost coverage.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation 1

Hillenbrand generated cash flow from operations of $207 million in the year, an increase of $144 million year-over-year, primarily driven by reductions in inventory and unbilled receivables, and higher earnings, partially offset by unfavorable timing of accounts payable and customer advances, and higher business acquisition and integration costs. During the year, the Company returned approximately $61 million to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends.

As of September 30, 2023, net debt was $1,767 million, and the net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.2x. Liquidity was approximately $718 million, including $243 million in cash on hand and the remainder available under our revolving credit facility. As previously communicated, the Company intends to continue to prioritize debt reduction with a goal to return to its net leverage target of 1.7x to 2.7x by the end of fiscal Q1 2025.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Hillenbrand is providing annual guidance for fiscal year 2024 and quarterly guidance for fiscal Q1 2024. The guidance range reflects the ongoing uncertainty within the global economic and geopolitical environment; it does not assume a broader economic recession.

"Heading into fiscal 2024, we're excited by the momentum we're seeing in our recent acquisitions and the outlook for continued organic growth within the APS segment. While we face a challenging macro environment in our MTS segment, we remain laser focused on driving efficiencies and optimizing costs to help offset the top-line headwinds, and we're confident the MTS segment is well positioned to return to growth and higher levels of profitability once demand recovers. As we navigate this dynamic environment, deleveraging our balance sheet and integrating our recent acquisitions remain our top priorities," said Bob VanHimbergen, SVP and Chief Financial Officer of Hillenbrand.

Revenue Outlook ($M) FY 2024 Range Total YOY FX Organic YOY Advanced Process Solutions $2,400 - $2,500 32% - 37% ~0% 3% - 8% Molding Technology Solutions $880 - $940 (12%) - (6%) ~1% (13%) - (7%) Hillenbrand $3,280 - $3,440 16% - 22% ~1% (3%) - 3%









Adj. EBITDA Outlook FY 2024 Range Total YOY



Advanced Process Solutions 18.0% - 19.0% (150) - (50) bps includes dilutive effect of FPM Molding Technology Solutions 18.5% - 19.5% (20) - 80 bps



Hillenbrand ($M) $530 - $588 10% - 22%













Adj. EPS Outlook FY 2024 Range Q1 EPS



Hillenbrand $3.60 - $3.95 $0.66 - $0.71







Note: Total growth figures include impact from Schenck FPM, Linxis Group, and Peerless acquisitions (in APS and Total HI); organic performance is adjusted for acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency exchange

1All financial results are reported on a continuing operations basis, excluding the divested Batesville segment, which is reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented

Hillenbrand's financial statements on Form 10-K are filed jointly with this release and will be made available on the Company's website ( https://ir.hillenbrand.com ).

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP operating performance measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" measures and exclude the following items:

business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs;

restructuring and restructuring related charges;

intangible asset amortization;

gains and losses on divestitures;

other individually immaterial one-time costs;

the related income tax impact for all of these items; and

certain tax items related to acquisitions and divestitures, the revaluation of deferred tax balances resulting from fluctuations in currency exchange rates and non-routine changes in tax rates for certain foreign jurisdictions, and the impact that the Molding Technology Solutions reportable operating segment's loss carryforward attributes have on tax provisions related to the imposition of tax on Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) earned by certain foreign subsidiaries, the Foreign Derived Intangible Income Deduction (FDII), and the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT).

Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for further information on these adjustments. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Hillenbrand uses this non-GAAP information internally to measure operating segment performance and make operating decisions and believes it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating results. The information can also be used to perform trend analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by items such as the above excluded items. Hillenbrand believes this information provides a higher degree of transparency.

One important non-GAAP measure Hillenbrand uses is adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"). A part of our strategy is to pursue acquisitions that strengthen or establish leadership positions in key markets. Given that strategy, it is a natural consequence to incur related expenses, such as amortization from acquired intangible assets and additional interest expense from debt-funded acquisitions. Accordingly, we use adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, to monitor our business performance. We also use "adjusted net income" and "adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS)," which are defined as net income and earnings per share, respectively, each excluding items described in connection with adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are not recognized terms under GAAP and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to net income or to diluted EPS, as applicable. Further, Hillenbrand's measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Organic revenue and organic adjusted EBITDA are defined respectively as net revenue and adjusted EBITDA excluding net revenue and adjusted EBITDA directly attributable to TerraSource, which was divested on October 22, 2021, as well as recent acquisitions, including FPM, Linxis, Herbold Meckesheim, Peerless Food Equipment, and Gabler Engineering, and adjusting for the effects of foreign currency exchange. In addition, the ratio of net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess Hillenbrand's borrowing capacity (and is calculated as the ratio of total debt less cash and cash equivalents to the trailing twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA). Hillenbrand uses organic and pro forma measures to assess performance of its reportable operating segments and the Company in total without the impact of recent acquisitions and divestitures.

Hillenbrand calculates the foreign currency impact on net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and backlog in order to better measure the comparability of results between periods. We calculate the foreign currency impact by translating current year results at prior year foreign exchange rates. This information is provided because exchange rates can distort the underlying change in sales, either positively or negatively.

Another important operational measure used is backlog. Backlog is not a term recognized under GAAP; however, it is a common measurement used in industries with extended lead times for order fulfillment (long-term contracts), like those in which the Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions reportable operating segments compete. Backlog represents the amount of consolidated net revenue that we expect to realize on contracts awarded to the Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions reportable operating segments. For purposes of calculating backlog, 100% of estimated net revenue attributable to consolidated subsidiaries is included. Backlog includes expected net revenue from large systems and equipment, as well as aftermarket parts, components, and service. The length of time that projects remain in backlog can span from days for aftermarket parts or service to approximately 18 to 24 months for larger system sales within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment. The majority of the backlog within the Molding Technology Solutions reportable operating segment is expected to be fulfilled within the next twelve months. Backlog includes expected net revenue from the remaining portion of firm orders not yet completed, as well as net revenue from change orders to the extent that they are reasonably expected to be realized. We include in backlog the full contract award, including awards subject to further customer approvals, which we expect to result in revenue in future periods. In accordance with industry practice, our contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

Hillenbrand expects that future net revenue associated with our reportable operating segments will be influenced by order backlog because of the lead time involved in fulfilling engineered-to-order equipment for customers. Although backlog can be an indicator of future net revenue, it does not include projects and parts orders that are booked and shipped within the same quarter. The timing of order placement, size, extent of customization, and customer delivery dates can create fluctuations in backlog and net revenue. Net revenue attributable to backlog may also be affected by foreign exchange fluctuations for orders denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars.

See below for a reconciliation from GAAP operating performance measures to the most directly comparable non-GAAP (adjusted) performance measures. Given that backlog is an operational measure and that the Company's methodology for calculating backlog does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the SEC, a quantitative reconciliation is not required or provided. In addition, forward-looking revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2024 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things, items described above in connection with these and other "adjusted" measures. Hillenbrand thus also does not attempt to provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of Hillenbrand's financial performance.

Hillenbrand, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended





September 30,

Year Ended

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenue $ 762.8

$ 603.9

$ 2,826.0

$ 2,315.3 Cost of goods sold 495.3

401.6

1,877.8

1,551.5 Gross profit 267.5

202.3

948.2

763.8 Operating expenses 152.9

110.9

574.0

442.7 Amortization expense 21.0

13.2

79.6

54.0 Loss on divestitures —

—

—

3.1 Interest expense, net 21.8

15.6

77.7

64.3 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 71.8

62.6

216.9

199.7 Income tax expense 52.6

29.6

102.8

84.0 Income from continuing operations 19.2

33.0

114.1

115.7 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (net of income tax expense) (0.6)

26.2

19.5

99.5 Gain on divestiture of discontinued operations (net of income tax expense) 1.8

—

443.1

— Total income from discontinued operations 1.2

26.2

462.6

99.5 Consolidated net income 20.4

59.2

576.7

215.2 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.2

2.4

7.0

6.3 Net income attributable to Hillenbrand $ 18.2

$ 56.8

$ 569.7

$ 208.9















Net income attributable to Hillenbrand — per share of common stock:













Basic earnings per share













Income from continuing operations attributable to Hillenbrand $ 0.24

$ 0.44

$ 1.53

$ 1.52 Income from discontinued operations 0.02

$ 0.38

6.63

1.39 Net income attributable to Hillenbrand $ 0.26

$ 0.82

$ 8.16

$ 2.91 Diluted earnings per share













Income from continuing operations attributable to Hillenbrand $ 0.24

$ 0.44

$ 1.53

$ 1.51 Income from discontinued operations 0.02

0.37

6.60

1.38 Net income attributable to Hillenbrand $ 0.26

$ 0.81

$ 8.13

$ 2.89 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic) 70.2

69.7

69.8

71.7 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 70.5

70.3

70.1

72.2















Cash dividends per share $ 0.2200

$ 0.2175

$ 0.8800

$ 0.8700

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions)



Year Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows provided by (used in):





Operating activities from continuing operations $ 207.0

$ 63.3 Investing activities from continuing operations (722.3)

(131.7) Financing activities from continuing operations 693.4

(244.2) Total cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (144.4)

116.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21.1)

(16.8) Net cash flows 12.6

(213.3)







Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash and cash equivalents held for sale:





At beginning of period 237.6

450.9 At end of period $ 250.2

$ 237.6

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Income from continuing operations $ 19.2

$ 33.0

$ 114.1

$ 115.7 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2.2

2.4

7.0

6.3 Income from continuing operations attributable to Hillenbrand 17.0

30.6

107.1

109.4 Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs (1) 17.7

8.8

46.2

29.4 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges (2) 2.8

(0.4)

5.1

3.1 Intangible asset amortization (3) 21.0

13.2

79.6

54.0 Loss on divestiture (4) —

—

—

3.1 Inventory step-up charges 0.6

—

11.7

— Other —

0.1

—

3.3 Tax adjustments (5) 28.7

6.3

30.9

11.7 Tax effect of adjustments (6) (8.4)

(4.0)

(34.1)

(19.8) Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Hillenbrand $ 79.4

$ 54.6

$ 246.5

$ 194.2















Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.24

$ 0.44

$ 1.53

$ 1.51 Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs (1) 0.25

0.13

0.66

0.41 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges (2) 0.04

(0.01)

0.07

0.05 Intangible asset amortization (3) 0.30

0.19

1.14

0.75 Loss on divestiture (4) —

—

—

0.04 Inventory step-up charges 0.01

—

0.17

— Other —

—

—

0.04 Tax adjustments (5) 0.41

0.09

0.44

0.16 Tax effect of adjustments (6) (0.12)

(0.06)

(0.49)

(0.27) Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.13

$ 0.78

$ 3.52

$ 2.69





(1) Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs during 2023 primarily included professional fees related to the Linxis, Peerless, and FPM acquisitions and professional fees and employee-related costs attributable to the integration of Milacron and Linxis. Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs during 2022 primarily included professional fees related to the Gabler, Herbold, and Linxis acquisitions and professional fees and employee-related costs attributable to the integration of Milacron and the divestiture of TerraSource. (2) Restructuring and restructuring-related charges primarily included severance costs during 2023 and 2022. (3) Intangible assets relate to our acquisition activities and are amortized over their useful lives. The amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately in our Consolidated Statements of Operations as amortization expense. The amortization of acquired intangible assets does not impact the core performance of our business operations since this amortization does not directly relate to the sale of our products or services. (4) The prior year amount represents the loss on the divestiture of TerraSource Global during 2022. (5) Represents certain tax items related to recent acquisitions and divestitures, the impact of Molding Technology Solutions' tax loss carryforwards on net domestic taxes on foreign earnings, the revaluation of deferred tax balances in connection with enacted statutory tax rate reductions in certain foreign jurisdictions, and the revaluation of deferred tax balances as a result of foreign currency fluctuations. (6) Represents the tax effect of the adjustments previously identified above.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted EBITDA:













Advanced Process Solutions $ 117.6

$ 68.5

$ 355.7

$ 249.1 Molding Technology Solutions 45.7

59.5

187.1

216.2 Corporate (16.1)

(17.1)

(59.6)

(63.8) Add:













Total income from discontinued operations (net of income tax expense) 1.2

26.2

462.6

99.5 Less:













Interest expense 21.8

15.6

77.7

64.3 Income tax expense 52.6

29.6

102.8

84.0 Depreciation and amortization 32.5

24.2

125.6

98.6 Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs 17.7

8.8

46.2

29.4 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2.8

(0.4)

5.1

3.1 Inventory step-up charges 0.6

—

11.7

— Loss on divestiture —

—

—

3.1 Other —

0.1

—

3.3 Consolidated net income $ 20.4

$ 59.2

$ 576.7

$ 215.2



Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Consolidated net income $ 20.4

$ 59.2

$ 576.7

$ 215.2 Interest expense 21.8

15.6

77.7

64.3 Income tax expense 52.6

29.6

102.8

84.0 Depreciation and amortization 32.5

24.2

125.6

98.6 EBITDA 127.3

128.6

882.8

462.1 Total income from discontinued operations (net of income tax expense) (1.2)

(26.2)

(462.6)

(99.5) Business acquisition, divestiture, and integration costs 17.7

8.8

46.2

29.4 Restructuring and restructuring related charges 2.8

(0.4)

5.1

3.1 Inventory step-up charges 0.6

—

11.7

— Loss on divestiture —

—

—

3.1 Other —

0.1

—

3.3 Adjusted EBITDA 147.2

110.9

483.2

401.5 Less: Acquisitions adjusted EBITDA (1) (30.6)

—

(74.4)

— Foreign currency impact (2.5)

—

9.5

— Organic adjusted EBITDA $ 114.1

$ 110.9

$ 418.3

$ 401.5















Advanced Process Solutions adjusted EBITDA $ 117.6

$ 68.5

$ 355.7

$ 249.1 Less: Acquisitions adjusted EBITDA (1) (30.6)

—

(74.4)

— Foreign currency impact (2.9)

—

3.4

— Advanced Process Solutions organic adjusted EBITDA $ 84.1

$ 68.5

$ 284.7

$ 249.1















Molding Technology Solutions adjusted EBITDA $ 45.7

$ 59.5

$ 187.1

$ 216.2 Foreign currency impact 0.4

—

6.3

— Molding Technology Solutions organic adjusted EBITDA $ 46.1

$ 59.5

$ 193.4

$ 216.2



(1) The impact of the acquisitions of Gabler, Herbold, Linxis, Peerless, and FPM.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Advanced Process Solutions net revenue $ 515.5

$ 327.8

$ 1,823.5

$ 1,269.8 Less: TerraSource Global net revenue (1) —

—

—

(2.4) Less: Acquisitions (2) (152.1)

—

(456.8)

— Foreign currency impact (13.5)

—

18.7

— Advanced Process Solutions organic net revenue 349.9

327.8

1,385.4

1,267.4 Molding Technology Solutions net revenue 247.3

276.1

1,002.5

1,045.5 Foreign currency impact (0.5)

—

20.6

— Molding Technology Solutions organic net revenue 246.8

276.1

1,023.1

1,045.5 Consolidated organic net revenue $ 596.7

$ 603.9

$ 2,408.5

$ 2,312.9





(1) The TerraSource Global business, which was included within the Advanced Process Solutions reportable operating segment, was divested on October 22, 2021. (2) The impact of the acquisitions of Gabler, Herbold, Linxis, Peerless, and FPM.



September 30,

2023

September 30,

2022 Advanced Process Solutions backlog $ 1,866.4

$ 1,397.9 Less: Acquisitions (1) (517.7)

— Foreign currency impact (70.5)

— Advanced Process Solutions organic backlog 1,278.2

1,397.9 Molding Technology Solutions backlog 233.2

364.1 Foreign currency impact (1.9)

— Molding Technology Solutions organic backlog 231.3

364.1 Consolidated pro forma backlog $ 1,509.5

$ 1,762.0



(1) The impact of the acquisitions of Linxis, Peerless, and FPM.



September 30, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt $ 19.7 Long-term debt 1,990.4 Total debt 2,010.1 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (242.9) Net debt $ 1,767.2



Pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended $ 547.4 Ratio of net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA 3.2

