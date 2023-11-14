Greenidge Generation Reports Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total revenue was $20.9 million
- Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $12.1 million, and Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.6 million
- GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $13.2 million
- Break-even Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
- 235 bitcoins were produced from self-mining
- Operated active mining capacity of approximately 4.6 EH/s from 42,300 miners as of September 30, 2023
- Cash of $10.7 million as of September 30, 2023
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is a non-GAAP measure. See the table attached to this press release for a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures and "Use of Non-GAAP Information" below for more details.
FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023.
"Our results for the third quarter of 2023 reflect our shift to a stable revenue mix among hosting, self-mining, and energy," said Dave Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenidge. "During the third quarter of 2023, we have continued to take steps to significantly reduce our debt and SG&A costs so as to better position the Company for future growth."
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Greenidge's revenue for the third quarter was $20.9 million, down 5% compared to the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter hosting revenue was $12.1 million as compared to none in the prior year. Cryptocurrency datacenter self-mining revenue was $6.6 million, down 64% versus the prior year as Greenidge transitioned its capacity towards datacenter hosting during the first half of 2023. Power and capacity revenue was $2.1 million, down 41% compared to the prior year.
As of September 30, 2023, Greenidge datacenter operations consisted of approximately 42,300 miners with approximately 4.6 EH/s of combined capacity for both datacenter hosting and cryptocurrency mining, of which 32,100 miners, or 3.4 EH/s, is associated with datacenter hosting and 10,200 miners, or 1.2 EH/s, is associated with Greenidge's cryptocurrency mining.
Net loss from continuing operations was $13.2 million for the third quarter as compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Greenidge broke even on Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter compared to the prior year third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million.
As of September 30, 2023, Greenidge had cash of $10.7 million and debt balance of $94.0 million, which was reduced from $157.5 million as of December 31, 2022.
About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.
Use of Non-GAAP Information
To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Greenidge's financial results, Greenidge has disclosed in this press release a certain non-GAAP operating performance measure of Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations. Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations is defined as (loss) income from continuing operations before taxes plus interest and depreciation and amortization, which is then adjusted for stock-based compensation, other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to business expansion costs, impairments of long-lived assets, remeasurement of environmental liabilities, restructuring, debt extinguishment and costs to restructure debt. This non-GAAP financial measure is a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to, the Company's results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure presented by the Company may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP information provides a useful measure to investors regarding the Company's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to U.S. GAAP results is included herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties that could significantly affect Greenidge's financial or operating results.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Amounts denoted in thousands
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
REVENUE:
Datacenter hosting
$ 12,136
$ —
Cryptocurrency mining
6,602
18,272
Power and capacity
2,141
3,613
Total revenue
20,879
21,885
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenue - hosting services (exclusive of depreciation and
9,432
—
Cost of revenue - self mining (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
4,458
14,675
Cost of revenue - power and capacity (exclusive of depreciation and
1,465
3,760
Selling, general and administrative
6,662
7,789
Depreciation and amortization
3,383
13,511
Impairment of long-lived assets
4,000
—
Remeasurement of environmental liability
1,600
—
Loss on sale of assets
—
759
Total operating costs and expenses
31,000
40,494
Loss from operations
(10,121)
(18,609)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense, net
(3,040)
(5,430)
Other income, net
—
126
Total other expense, net
(3,040)
(5,304)
Net loss from continuing operations
(13,161)
(23,913)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,078)
736
Net loss
$ (14,239)
$ (23,177)
Reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from Continuing Operations:
Net loss from continuing operations
$ (13,161)
$ (23,913)
Interest expense, net
3,040
5,430
Depreciation and amortization
3,383
13,511
EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations
$ (6,738)
$ (4,972)
Stock-based compensation
482
361
Loss on sale of assets
—
759
Impairment of long-lived assets
4,000
—
Remeasurement of environmental liability, after tax
1,600
—
Restructuring costs
669
—
Expansion costs
—
183
Adjusted EBITDA (loss) from continuing operations
$ 13
$ (3,669)
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Amounts denoted in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
$ 10,687
$ 15,217
Digital assets
—
348
Accounts Receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 at
275
2,696
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,017
6,266
Emissions and carbon offset credits
1,597
1,260
Income tax receivable
857
798
Current assets held for sale
507
6,473
Total current assets
21,940
33,058
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
47,777
130,417
Other long-term assets
800
292
Long-term assets held for sale
19,295
—
Total assets
89,812
163,767
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
13,664
9,608
Accrued emissions expense
7,924
6,052
Accrued expenses
8,016
11,327
Short-term environmental liability
1,700
600
Long-term debt, current portion
2,365
67,161
Current liabilities held for sale
1,732
3,974
Total current liabilities
35,401
98,722
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing fees
87,085
84,585
Environmental liabilities
27,733
27,400
Other long-term liabilities
4,820
107
Total liabilities
155,039
210,814
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Total stockholders' equity
(65,227)
(47,047)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 89,812
$ 163,767
