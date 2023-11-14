Flash Names Eric Levine as Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flash announced today that Eric Levine has been named Chief Growth Officer, leading Marketing and Enterprise Sales, effective immediately.

Flash names Eric Levine Chief Growth Officer (PRNewswire)

"Eric's leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding Flash's market presence and fostering strong relationships with customers and partners," said Flash CEO, Dan Sharplin. "His enterprise experience and focus on business value is a critical addition to our leadership team."

Levine joins Flash from Aurea Software, most recently as their Chief Client Officer, expanding blue chip customer growth and retention at one of the world's fastest growing privately held enterprise software companies. His tenure at Aurea began in 2012 as Chief Marketing Officer, leading the company's go to market strategy across 15 global acquisitions.

Levine has proven success in $1B+ technology sales, marketing and repositioning for growth. At Dell, he led the successful repositioning of the $12B Consumer and SMB segments. Prior to Dell, Levine served as Chief Marketing Officer at Trilogy, leading the company's go to market strategy and launching their Customer Success Program. Throughout his career he has integrated marketing and sales with a passion for technology and the business value it delivers.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Flash at an exciting time in the company's growth," said Levine. "Flash has created the world's largest mobility marketplace – profitably connecting supply with demand. Expanding on this position of strength with global partners and robust EV capabilities will unlock profound new value for the entire mobility ecosystem."

About Flash

Flash is leading the transformation and electrification of the mobility ecosystem. By working with industry partners to develop the world's first end-to-end, cloud-based digital parking, reservations and EV Charging platform, Flash delivers intuitive, seamless experiences for drivers, operating partners, auto-manufacturers and real estate owners. Flash's fully-integrated platform seamlessly connects electrical vehicle charging, parking management, digital payments, reservations, and revenue optimization, to provide a holistic solution for urban mobility. FLASH is driving urban mobility to a frictionless, cleaner, electrified future. Visit www.FlashOS.com to learn more.

FLASH Partners with National Parking Association to Launch the Road to Recovery Index (PRNewsfoto/FLASH) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flash