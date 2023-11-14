Advanced Drive Technologies from Dana Support Sustainability, Performance of 'Tractor of the Year 2024' Award Winners

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced that the company's advanced drive technologies are used on two of the winners in the "Tractor of the Year 2024" awards competition.

Featuring a high-performance Spicer® suspended steer axle, the Fendt e 107 V Vario earned the top honor in the "Sustainable Tractor of the Year" category, while high-precision shifting solutions are used in the transmissions of the McCormick X5.120 P3-Drive, the winner of the "Best Utility" award.

In all, Dana technologies are featured on seven of this year's 12 finalists in the prestigious international competition.

"While the energy transition is driving vehicle designs that offer improved sustainability, owners of agriculture equipment continue to demand tractors that deliver superior productivity and return on investment," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president and president, Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "Our support for vehicles featured in the 'Tractor of the Year' competition demonstrates how Dana helps original-equipment manufacturers excel in every measure of performance."

Field-Proven Innovations for Agriculture

Front suspended axles from Dana deliver enhanced speed and operator comfort for compact tractor applications as well as tractors with increased performance requirements. Dana also offers independent suspension axles for open-field tractors up to 375 kW (500 hp).

Additionally, Dana has introduced a comprehensive vehicle design methodology at Agritechnica that delivers complete, integrated suspension solutions for high-performance agriculture tractors.

The initiative uses a sophisticated multiphysics approach to produce virtual prototypes that simulate real-world performance, helping to reduce development times and accelerate the introduction of new vehicles to market.

Dana produces highly engineered shifting solutions for the agriculture market, including synchronizers, clutches, and bevel gear sets. The solutions offer faster synchronization times, enhanced shifting performance and driver comfort, improved efficiency, and lower overall transmission weight.

Dana's innovative products improve the performance and efficiency of agriculture applications such as sprayers, tractors, telehandlers, combines, and harvesters. Dana's portfolio of advanced technologies has been engineered to support increased crop yields, optimized harvesting operations, lower emissions, improved operator safety and comfort, and reduced total cost of ownership.

First presented in 1998, "Tractor of the Year" winners are selected annually by a jury of 25 European editors from independent technical magazines specializing in agriculture machinery. Members of the jury evaluate entries under field conditions to determine the winners. More details are available at tractoroftheyear.org.

To learn more about Dana's drive and motion technologies for agriculture, visit dana.com/offhighway.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

