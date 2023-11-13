Realtor.com® Promotes Mausam Bhatt to Chief Product and Technology Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realtor.com® today announced that Mausam Bhatt has been promoted to chief product and technology officer. In his expanded role, Mausam will be responsible for developing and executing on an innovative product strategy and roadmap that leverages and optimizes the company's technology infrastructure to deliver an enhanced consumer experience and more growth opportunities for customers.

"Since joining Realtor.com®, Mausam has sharpened our customer focus and accelerated the momentum of our product launches in both pace and predictability. He has worked closely with our technology function, and has brought about important innovation and improvements in consumer experience, as well as enhanced sell-side products, including RealChoice Selling and most recently, Listing Agent Toolkit," said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com®. "I am excited for Mausam to continue to build on the success he has already achieved, in this important and expanded role."

Mausam joined Realtor.com in October 2022 as chief product officer, leading Realtor.com®'s product strategy, collaborating closely with Technology and Growth teams to drive a shared vision for Realtor.com product priorities, and leading the teams who design, build and market the site experiences and tools offered to renters, buyers, sellers and real estate professionals.

"I'm excited to take on this new role leading the technology and product teams at Realtor.com® and helping innovate and evolve the products we offer to deliver a trusted and superior experience for consumers and business growth for our customers in a rapidly evolving housing market and industry," said Mausam.

Mausam is a seasoned product executive who has helped companies scale globally and built several market-leading products from the ground up. He previously led Google's commerce initiatives, where his team developed and accelerated transaction growth on the Google Shopping platform, serving billions of users and global merchants ranging from Fortune 500 retailers to micro direct-to-consumer brands. Before joining Google, he was chief product officer for RetailMeNot, leading teams that diversified the company's product line from primarily a coupons-only marketplace to a modern offering with cash-back wallet, credit card-linked offers, prescription healthcare savings, and gift cards marketplace.

Mausam is based in Realtor.com®'s Santa Clara, Calif. office. He holds an MBA from Duke University and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Arizona.

