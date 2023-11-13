General Stephen Townsend Joins Phoenix Defense Board

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Defense is happy to announce that General Stephen Townsend, U.S. Army (Retired) has joined the esteemed Phoenix Defense Board.

General Stephen Townsend, U.S. Army (Retired) has joined the Phoenix Defense Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

General Townsend served in the U.S. Army for more than 40 years from his commissioning as an Infantry officer in 1982 to retirement in 2022. Throughout his career, General Townsend served in, trained, and led combat units from platoon to Corps and Joint Task Force (JTF) levels, including battalion command in Afghanistan, brigade command in Iraq, division command in Afghanistan (10th Mountain), and corps command (XVIII Airborne Corps) in Iraq and Syria as Commander, Combined/Joint Task Force – Inherent Resolve. He went on to command the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and continued his service as Commander US Africa Command .

General Townsend is widely respected as an innovative and creative wartime leader and trainer. His areas of expertise include leadership in complex organizations, national security, joint and multi-national operations, military training, and combating terrorism with participation in nearly every major combat deployment of the US Army over the last 40 years.

Phoenix Defense Chairman Benjamin Chereskin stated, "We are excited to welcome General Townsend to the Phoenix Defense Board. His exceptional experience and performance as a warfighter and trainer are directly aligned with Phoenix's culture. His Army background is supportive of Phoenix's high-priority ground combat training customers, and his knowledge of joint and multi-national operations supports our growth into relevant adjacent markets. Additionally, as Phoenix has a foot within both readiness and modernization camps, General Townsend provides tremendous insight into where we can have an immediate impact while building toward our strategic objectives."

General Townsend reciprocated his enthusiasm related to Phoenix Defense, noting, "Phoenix is an exceptionally strong small to mid-size company that is focused on innovation and consistent, quality performance for their customers. I chose to join Phoenix because they believe in what they are doing and while they are making a positive impact today, they have tremendous potential to do more. I want to be part of what they are building and accomplishing on behalf of national security."

General Townsend also serves on boards at several other companies including several start-ups. He holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from North Georgia College and Masters Degrees in Military Arts and Sciences (MMAS) from the Army Command and General Staff College, and Strategic Studies (MSS) from the Army War College.

About Phoenix Defense

Phoenix Defense LLC includes group companies: Phoenix Logistics, Riptide Software, PLI Manufacturing, Phoenix Defense Ventures and Phoenix Defense Germany GmbH. Phoenix Defense is an agile provider of engineering, information technology, manufacturing and logistics & supply chain services to the defense, space, aerospace, and industrial markets. The company is made up of talented experts, with years of defense and industry experience, who reliably solve technical and programmatic problems related to military training, software development and cybersecurity, aerospace design and manufacturing and complex logistical provisioning.



