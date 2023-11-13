G FUEL Joins Forces with Toei Animation and Crunchyroll to Unleash the Power Within with G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea

G FUEL Joins Forces with Toei Animation and Crunchyroll to Unleash the Power Within with G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea

G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea Will be Available as a Mini Tub at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to power up your energy and channel your inner warrior as G FUEL, the ultimate Game Changer in the energy drink universe, collaborates with Toei Animation Inc. and its U.S. agent Crunchyroll to bring you a taste sensation like no other! Introducing G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tee, an all-new flavor coming soon to GFUEL.com in a special 15-serving mini tub inspired by Son Gohan. Fans can sign up for a Waitlist to be among the first to get the flavor when it arrives Nov. 17.

G FUEL's Gohan Blackberry Tea, inspired by (PRNewswire)

Gohan, the courageous and powerful fighter has captivated the hearts of Dragon Ball Z fans worldwide for decades. Now, G FUEL pays tribute to this legendary character with a flavor that's as bold and dynamic as Gohan himself. G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea combines the invigorating essence of blackberries with the timeless comfort of tea, helping to give you the energy to take on challenges with Saiyan-like strength when the time comes.

With G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea, you'll feel a surge of energy as if you've tapped into your own hidden power. Whether you're facing down villains, acing your exams, dominating your gaming sessions, or conquering everyday challenges, this flavor will be your ultimate companion.

This new 15-serving mini tub, like all G FUEL products, contains zero sugar and is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, ensuring you stay powered up without the crash. Each serving contains only 15 calories and a respectable 140 mg of caffeine, perfect for staying energized during your adventures.

"Just like Kid Gohan's journey from a timid child to a powerful fighter, G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea embodies growth, energy, and transformation," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're thrilled to create a flavor that captures the essence of one of Dragon Ball Z's most beloved characters."

Don't miss out on picking up your own G FUEL Gohan Blackberry Tea mini tub coming soon to GFUEL.com while supplies last.

Be on the lookout for more iconic Dragon Ball Z Heroes and Villains coming to the Dragon Ball Z G FUEL lineup …

On the next episode…

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Protein Puffs snacks, G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 352,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Jynxzi, NoisyButters, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the film distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including all the Dragon Ball series, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon series, Saint Seiya, and many others to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office further handles all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on nearly 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL