THE BUSINESS COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL UNDERSTANDING TO HONOR JANE FRASER, CHOW KIAT LIM

THE DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER GLOBAL AWARDS CEREMONY AND GALA ON NOV. 13 IN NEW YORK CITY TO FOCUS ON GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

NEW YORK , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), a nonprofit association working to promote international understanding by facilitating dialogue between business and government leaders on a global scale, will honor the recipients of the 2023 Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Awards on Monday, Nov. 13, in New York City. Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will receive the 2023 Eisenhower Global Leadership Award for her and Citi's outstanding contributions to global commerce while advancing international understanding. Chow Kiat Lim, Chief Executive Officer of GIC, will receive the 2023 Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award for his and GIC's efforts in leading with purpose, vision and responsibility.

The theme of this year's awards ceremony is "Global Partnerships, Local Impact," celebrating the fact that leading organizations who provide a positive impact at scale worldwide also understand that the key to any enduring success is delivering results for local communities. Fraser and Lim are innovators in fostering global partnerships and investments that deliver substantive benefits in the places where they operate. Other high-level speakers include award presenters Larry Fink and Hank Paulson, as well as Arianna Huffington, who will moderate a fireside chat with the honorees.

The award celebrates Fraser's remarkable leadership and Citi's outstanding contributions to the world of global commerce. Since becoming CEO in March 2021, Fraser has launched a multiyear strategy to better position the firm for the speed and complexities of the digital age. Fraser, who made history as the first woman to lead a major U.S. bank, has demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting international understanding and fostering economic growth.

"The past several years — marked by a pandemic, shifting supply chains, geopolitical conflicts and more — have illustrated that risks are more interconnected than ever, and as such the expectations of global leaders and businesses have never been greater," said Fraser. "At Citi, our globality is the heart of our identity. We do business in nearly 160 countries around world and work on the ground in many emerging markets, supporting investments and driving economic growth. We bring our unique perspective to help address global challenges and support our clients with cross-border needs, and I am incredibly proud to have that work recognized with the 2023 Eisenhower Global Leadership Award."

The Eisenhower Global Citizenship Award is presented to recipients for their exceptional accomplishments in the fields of social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as their commitment to enhance the growth and development of humankind. Under Lim's leadership, GIC has exemplified a commitment to global citizenship, creating a positive impact through advocating a long-term mindset on every front – from economies to businesses to people management and community development. This honor recognizes Lim's and GIC's exceptional efforts in pursuing excellence as a long-term investor through purpose, vision, and responsibility.

"GIC's mission is to safeguard Singapore's financial future," said Lim. "We do so through long-term investing around the world with our many partners. We are particularly keen to meet the capital needs in infrastructure, sustainability and technology, and provide solutions to help create a better tomorrow."

As CEO of GIC, Lim chairs the highest management body at the firm. This group brings together GIC's functional and investment heads. As Chair, Lim works with his management team on governance, investment and risk policy matters across the organization. In addition, he oversees organizational management initiatives, business planning and personnel matters, including succession planning and talent development.

"Each year, BCIU's Eisenhower Awards celebrate leaders and institutions creating positive change," said Peter Tichansky, President and CEO, BCIU. "Citi and GIC, under the principled global leadership of Jane Fraser and Chow Kiat Lim, are enabling boundless opportunities through their global reach and local impact. Honoring these leaders together is a vivid reminder of the vitality of business as an empowering force for good."

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by 150 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets. For more information about BCIU, please visit www.bciu.org.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore's financial future. As the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure. Its long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity enable it to be an investor of choice. GIC seeks to add meaningful value to its investments. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC has a global talent force of over 2,100 people in 11 key financial cities and has investments in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.gic.com.sg or follow on LinkedIn.

