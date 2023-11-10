This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the FDA approval of Eli Lilly's drug to treat obesity.
- FDA Approves Lilly's Zepbound™ (tirzepatide) for Chronic Weight Management, a Powerful New Option for the Treatment of Obesity or Overweight with Weight-Related Medical Problems
"Far too many hurdles continue to prevent people living with obesity from accessing obesity treatments that could lead to significant weight loss," said Mike Mason, executive vice president and president, Lilly Diabetes and Obesity. "Broader access to these medicines is critical, which is why Lilly is committed to working with healthcare, government and industry partners to ensure people who may benefit from Zepbound can access it."
- 90% of Women aren't prepared for menopause. Knix wants to change that.
Conceptualized by Knix Founder and President, Joanna Griffiths, The Invisible Period is an artistic manifesto style campaign created to shine light on perimenopause - the invisible period that more than half the world's population experiences but don't talk about.
- NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Whole-Eye and Partial Face Transplant
The surgery included transplanting the entire left eye and a portion of the face from a single donor, making this the first-ever human whole-eye transplant in medical history and the only successful combined transplant case of its kind.
- Emory Healthcare collaborates with Andor Health to provide virtual inpatient monitoring using AI technology
ThinkAndor® harnesses generative AI to unlock data stored in various systems including ambient listening and real-time visualization -- to detect common safety risks, such as falls, self-harm and elopement.
- New Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group Find Improved Infection Rates Following Major Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic
This cycle, nearly 30% of hospitals earned an "A," 24% earned a "B," 39% earned a "C," 7% earned a "D" and less than 1% earned an "F." Utah is the state with the highest percentage of "A" hospitals in the country this fall.
- St. Joseph's Hospital to Open First Proton Radiation Therapy Center in Tampa Bay Area
Proton therapy delivers precise radiation treatments to cancerous tumors, using protons instead of X-rays to better target cancer and reduce the amount of radiation exposure to healthy tissue. As a result, patients report few side effects and have a lower risk of secondary malignancies.
- quip Launches Custom-Fit Mouth Guards and Whitening Solutions
Users will simply take their detailed impressions at home, mail them back, and quip will send the user a custom Night Guard, custom Sports Guard, or Whitening Kit (with custom trays + 14-day treatment), with a protective storage case.
- Eko Health Announces Large-Scale Deployment of AI Heart Disease Detection Technology
The current gold standard to detect heart failure is a blood test (NT-proBNP) that when ordered alone, initiates a long pathway that often fails to achieve early diagnosis and treatment in those who need it most. This novel deployment can potentially improve heart disease outcomes for millions of people in communities across the UK.
- The Arab International Women's Forum and Pfizer launch 'DEI by Design' report with recommendations on embedding diversity into MENA health
"We believe that the recommendations delivered by the 'DEI by Design' series will pave the way for tangible change, ensuring that women at every level of healthcare – from grassroots workers to senior executive leadership – are empowered, recognised, and celebrated for their growing role at the forefront of health innovation, research and discovery," said AIWF President & Founder Dr. Haifa Al Kaylani.
- On/Go Launches Sniffles™: A First-of-its-Kind Solution to Take Care of Whatever's Got You Sniffling
On/Go's Sniffles™ helps users sleep better, reduce fever, get congestion relief, soothe an itchy throat, calm dry and chapped lips, relax, and even boost the immune system with an all-in-one solution of medication, at-home testing, and immediate access to 24/7 expert medical care, anytime anywhere.
- Aplos Medical Achieves a Major Milestone in GERD Treatment with Omega PF™ The Omega PF™ device heralds a paradigm shift in GERD treatment. Being the first of its kind, the device seamlessly combines a dual-modality treatment; it not only controls reflux but ensures a natural, uncompromised swallowing process for the patient.
- Designs for Health Launches Innovative Probiotic Toothpaste, PerioBiotic™ Silver
Similar to the role of probiotics in the gastrointestinal tract, beneficial oral bacteria may help maintain dental and oral health. Purified silver may support overall oral wellness, CoQ10 may help support gum health, and grape seed extract may help healthy inflammatory support.
