PPL to attend 58th EEI Financial Conference

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) senior leadership will attend the 58th Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Financial Conference this Sunday, Nov. 12, to Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Phoenix.

During the conference, company leadership plans to meet with investors and financial analysts to discuss topics including PPL's strategy; the company's mission to provide safe, affordable, reliable, sustainable energy to its customers and competitive, long-term returns to shareowners; and PPL's general business outlook. Meeting materials can be found at https://investors.pplweb.com/events.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

