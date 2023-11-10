New "Bark Park" Being Built in Louisville Will Have Tails Wagging (And Humans Happy, Too)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new dog park, dubbed "Mulligan's Bark Park," has opened in downtown Louisville on Fourth Street that will surely have happy dog tails wagging. Built on a lot belonging to the City of Louisville, the park will provide a place for dogs to socialize off-leash, have some fun and get exercise.

Release the hounds! With a ribbon cutting, Mulligan’s Bark Park is officially open. From left: Rebecca Fleischaker, Executive Director, Louisville Downtown Partnership; Craig Greenberg, Mayor of the City of Louisville; Mutt Mulligan, TurfMutt Foundation Spokesdog; Ameerah Palacios, President, Louisville Downtown Residents Association; Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation; mural artist Kacy Jackson; and landscape contractors Jordan and John Steele of Steele Blades. (PRNewswire)

The TurfMutt Foundation is the education and outreach arm of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.

"The reasons to live and work in downtown Louisville keep getting better," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "As we continue to invest in and grow our downtown green spaces, we want to have something for all parties involved, including our beloved four-legged friends. I cannot wait to bring my dog River to enjoy the Bark Park!"

The project renovated an unused city lot near the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway in downtown Louisville, including adding new sod, fencing and benches, as well as a large, colorful mural of Mulligan the TurfMutt.

"We are thrilled to partner with the City of Louisville to bring Mulligan's Bark Park to downtown Louisville," says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, which encourages people to care for and use the green space around them, while also supporting animal rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming. "Louisville is home for me and my rescue dog, Mulligan, and our trade show offices are on Main Street. We have a long history in Louisville. We wanted to be good corporate citizens and invest in our home city."

The TurfMutt Foundation is the education and outreach arm of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and award-winning Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition headquartered in Louisville and one of the largest trade shows in the country. Equip Exposition takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in October, and this year celebrated its 40th anniversary in the city.

As part of its Equip Expo programming, the TurfMutt Foundation also gets show attendees out into the city. The annual Mulligan's Fun Run & 5K stepped off from Louisville Slugger Field and took participants across the Big 4 pedestrian bridge and through Louisville's Waterfront Park. The Foundation also works with the Kentucky Humane Society to host Mulligan's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event held during the trade show. At this year's event, nine dogs found forever homes with show attendees.

"Nature starts at your back door, and no one gets you outside faster than your dog. We are so pleased to have the TurfMutt Foundation support this project that will give residents and their pets a place in the City of Louisville to have some fun outside," Kiser continued.

TurfMutt spokesdog, Mulligan, also appears on the Lucky Dog TV show Saturday mornings on CBS,produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

In addition to TurfMutt providing some yard make-overs for families adopting dogs on past Lucky Dog shows, the new, Season 11 episodes featuring TurfMutt began filming this fall at Equip Expo this October. Cameras captured both Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk, which raises money for the Kentucky Humane Society, and Mulligan's Mutt Madness.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

