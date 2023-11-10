MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL TITANIC SPEAKER SERIES IN ORLANDO IN 2024

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning for its third year, the much-anticipated Titanic Speaker Series comes to Orlando, Florida at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition April 12-15, 2024. The annual event will bring together Titanic enthusiasts and anyone who's ever asked, "Why Titanic?" with expert historians and oceanographers for unforgettable panel discussions, on-site events, and surprises!

E/M Group (PRNewswire)

Guests will hear from remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives to the preservation of Titanic and will have access to exclusive events with the opportunity to enhance their experience through a variety of options and packages. Guests may participate in person or virtually.

"The Titanic Speaker Series was born from the desire to unite not just people and experts passionate about Titanic, but anyone who's been curious or just starting to learn about the legendary Ship," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and CEO of E/M Group. "We are incredibly grateful and humbled by how the community has received the annual event".

More information will be available in the upcoming months.

Visit titanicorlando.com for more information.

For media requests, please contact: Wendy Perez (wperez@emgroup.com)

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.

RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E/M Group, LLC