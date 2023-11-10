Kleinfeld Bridal Introduces the 2024 Pnina Tornai "Utopia" Couture Collection in Florida

Couture designer Pnina Tornai joins Kleinfeld to showcase her newest collection

at Brides by Lola Dré in Jupiter, Florida

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld, the leader in bridal fashion and home of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress," is returning to Brides by Lola Dré, the leading luxury bridal salon in Jupiter, Florida. This time, Kleinfeld is bringing a team including the finest bridal stylists and specialists from New York City and leading international bridal and eveningwear designer Pnina Tornai herself, who will join the team in Florida to showcase her 2024 bridal couture collection, "Utopia" for two days only on November 18th and 19th. The assortment of dresses will also include top styles from previous Pnina Tornai collections, and this marks the first opportunity for brides to preview and purchase the new couture collection since it was shown in New York at Kleinfeld Bridal earlier this month.

The trunk show expands Kleinfeld's partnership with Lola Dré to offer brides-to-be in Florida and the south-east region of the United States the opportunity to view, try on, and purchase gowns from the world's leading bridal retailer and world-renowned couture designer Pnina Tornai.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of Kleinfeld back to Florida with our partners at Lola Dré," said Ronnie Rothstein, CEO of Kleinfeld Bridal. "Our second exclusive trunk show continues our mission to redefine the bridal shopping experience through Kleinfeld's premium selection of designer dresses, bridal stylists, and signature service and make it more accessible to brides."

"At Lola Dré, we are passionate about making bridal dreams a reality. Partnering once again with Kleinfeld and hosting the acclaimed designer, Pnina Tornai, is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and exclusive fashion to our brides," said Lola Dré Co-Owner Joseph Rahman.

Pnina Tornai's new 2024 Couture Collection, "Utopia," showcases couture wedding dresses inspired by a future world in which we all find our great loves, wear our dream dresses, and show love and care to one another. "I hope that all brides who wear my dresses will feel the magic and aura of happiness on their wedding day and beyond," says Pnina Tornai. The collection features twenty-three new styles with delicate laces, hand-beaded embellishments and genuine crystals.

To attend this trunk show and meet Pnina Tornai, brides should schedule their appointments as early as possible, as slots are filling quickly. For more information about the event or to book an appointment, please visit www.bridesbyloladre.com or contact Lola Dré directly at Kleinfeld@bridesbyloladre.com.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Brides by Lola Dré:

Brides by Lola Dré, the premier luxury bridal salon in south Florida is an extension of the Lola Dré brand which includes their flagship boutique, Lola Dré and SAND by Lola Dré. Brides by Lola Dre offers the same exceptional service and VIP treatment that Kleinfeld offers in New York.

About Pnina Tornai:

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and eveningwear couture. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments. In recent years, Tornai has expanded into fine jewelry with a collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, and fashion jewelry available exclusively at Jared and a footwear collaboration with Naturalizer. Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal and lifestyle, and has appeared in 18 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.

