AliveCor Appoints Michael Rolla as Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Rolla, who will serve as AliveCor's Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise. Rolla will provide strategic leadership for AliveCor's employer, payor, biopharma and healthcare provider enterprise businesses.

"I am delighted to welcome Michael, whose extensive experience in overseeing and scaling commercial organizations will strengthen AliveCor's executive leadership team and further our vision of becoming the premier provider of remote cardiological care for healthcare providers, payors, and employers," said Priya Abani, CEO, AliveCor.

Rolla is a seasoned leader who has adeptly navigated the intricate landscape of healthcare technology, consistently delivering transformative results. Having previously served as the Chief Growth Officer for CCS and later as the Chief Revenue Officer of UpHealth Inc., Rolla played a pivotal role in shaping growth and influence in public and private sectors. His remarkable journey in healthcare technology leadership commenced with multiple influential roles at Becton Dickinson, where he made significant contributions through its merger with C.R. Bard, and later at Livongo.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile 6L provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS, and Normal Sinus Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

