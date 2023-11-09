Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Better China Better World -- Enhancing Financial Openness and Cooperation for Shared Growth and Mutual Benefits," the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 opened on Wednesday in Beijing, capital of China.

Addressing the conference, Yin Li, secretary of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee, said that China's financial market, with its large scale, full potential, rapid development and solid foundation of the real economy, has become a key force in maintaining global financial stability.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) as well as head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told the conference that China will practically promote international financial cooperation and actively participate in global economic and financial governance, underlining that the country will enhance internationalization of the Chinese currency through "prudent and solid steps."

The fundamentals of Chinese economy should remain sound in the long run, as new drivers continue to aggregate and high-quality economic and financial development shows growing momentum, said Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), noting that the NFRA will firmly advance high-level opening-up of the financial sector to attract more foreign financial institutions and long-term capital to the Chinese market.

Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said that the CSRC will stick to the fundamental purpose of serving the real economy, focusing on five major tasks of promoting science and technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance and digital finance, as a bid to make better use of the capital market as a hub.

Openness and cooperation will go a long way toward promoting growing, secured and sustainable economic prosperity, under the multiple challenges faced by global economy, said Agustin Carstens, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements through video link during the conference.

Jointly hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the PBOC, the NFRA, the CSRC, Xinhua News Agency and the SAFE, this year's conference includes a total of 42 activities, welcoming over 400 heavyweight guests from more than 30 countries and regions to share views upon overcoming global economic challenges through financial cooperation.

