LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF WILLO HAIR GROWTH SUPPORT CAPSULES

Supplements Support Healthy Hair Growth and Thicker, Fuller Hair

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv , the supplement brand breaking taboos in women's health, introduces their newest product WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules .

Willo Hair Growth Supplements from O Positiv (PRNewswire)

O Positiv has been at the forefront of women's health since the successful launch of their debut product in 2018, FLO , the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market. The brand's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules represent O Positiv's dedication to addressing another common yet often unspoken issue for women– thinning hair. These cruelty free, vegan and gluten free supplements are designed to support healthy hair growth, enhance hair follicle health, and help manage the effects of stress on hair.

The star ingredient in WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules is Lustriva®, a patented and clinically-studied complex of biotin, arginine, and silicon known for its superior absorption into the body. Clinical studies have proven its effectiveness in supporting healthy hair growth and promoting thicker, fuller hair.

"We're constantly hearing from our customers about the effect of hormonal changes on their hair growth," Co-Founder Brianna Bitton said, "We're overwhelmed by the stories of hair thinning or shedding without an effective or safe-to-take daily product. We're proud to launch WILLO to address these under-discussed issues."

Thinning hair is a common concern among women, often associated with various conditions such as hormonal changes due to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and thyroid issues, according to the Mayo Clinic. WILLO Hair Growth Supplements aim to empower women with a solution that addresses this challenge they face throughout every stage of life.

Each WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules not only contain Lustriva® but also a variety of other vital ingredients. These include Saw Palmetto, a key ingredient that's been shown to help manage the body's levels of DHT (a hormone known to cause hair follicles to shrink), contributing to healthy follicles; Holy Basil, an adaptogen traditionally used to support healthy stress management; Vitamins E & C, well-researched antioxidants that combat oxidative stress in the body and scalp, supporting hair follicle health; and Hair & Scalp Nutrients, a blend of vitamins and minerals that help fill nutrient deficiencies that may cause thinning / brittle hair (includes selenium, iron, vitamins D3 & B12, folate and zinc).

In a clinical study using an ingredient found in WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules, women saw significant improvement in hair thickness in just 3 weeks, when taken daily.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes favorites - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummies , URO Urinary Tract & URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules , GOGO Bloating and Gas Capsules , MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules and RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies & Capsules .

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules retail for $69.99 one time, $59.99 for a subscription at opositiv.com and amazon.com .

Follow O Positiv on Instagram at @opositiv.

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

Press Contact:

Shauna Aminzadeh/Break Point

shauna@teambreakpoint.com

O Positiv Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE O Positiv