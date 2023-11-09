iCRYO Announces Impressive Franchise Growth & Strong Sales Performance Amid Several New Service Roll Outs

Leading Wellness Brand Anticipates Continued Momentum in 2024 as Demand for Preventative Health Services Rises

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, recently held its second annual Elevate conference in Houston, Texas, where the franchise system gathered to reflect on a momentous 2023 while outlining 2024 growth and performance goals.

On the heels of iCRYO's expansion into Canada, 2023 is proving to be a historic year for the brand with nearly 100 territories sold, notably 20 locations in New York and more than 43 locations in various stages of development. As worldwide expansion heats up, iCRYO is projecting 2024 to be the brand's biggest year of growth yet, with plans to begin breaking ground in Europe while U.S. development continues to surge.

Fueling the brand's continuous growth is the addition of several new services including Neveskin, Regenerative Medicine, Seca Medical Scales, Hyperbaric Chambers, DNA swabbing and High Dose Ozone UV/IV therapy. Year-to-date, iCRYO has achieved 50% sales growth and a 25% increase in unit volume.

iCRYO celebrated these achievements and built excitement for the coming year at its second annual Elevate conference. The conference highlighted a record-breaking year for iCRYO and showcased the brand's leading innovation within the wellness industry. In addition to an overview of expansion strategy, the conference allowed iCRYO to showcase enhancements made to its business model, service offerings, and more. The event also honored existing franchisees and recognized those who have gone above and beyond for the brand since it began franchising its concept in 2017. Notably, Elizabeth and Nick Mericle of iCRYO in New Braunfels, Texas, and Cibolo, Texas, were named Franchisee of the Year for their outstanding performance.

"As we continue to shape a healthier future and transform lives across the globe, our dedication to providing our members the most innovative and effective personal health services continues to grow," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer of iCRYO. "Affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services are in higher demand than ever before, and as we move into the next year having helped over 150,000 people enrich their health, we will continue to raise the standard as a global wellness brand."

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness.

Currently, iCRYO has awarded over 200 locations across the United States & Canada with plans to expand to additional countries in the near future. To learn more about iCRYO and its franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

