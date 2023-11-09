Guayakí Appoints Robyn Lawrie Rutledge as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Category-Leading Company Positioned for its Next Phase of Growth

VENICE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guayakí Yerba Mate ("Guayakí" or the "Company"), a maker of clean energy beverages and the category leader in yerba mate, today announced that Robyn Rutledge, a member of the Company's Board of Directors, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Stefan Kozak, who has served as CEO since 2021, is stepping down from the role. Guayakí has begun a comprehensive search for a new CEO.



"Guayakí is at the forefront of the yerba mate beverage industry, and we are embarking on an exciting new chapter of expansion," said Chris Mann, co-founder and Chairman of Guayaki. "With her deep understanding of our business as a board member since 2020, we are delighted to have Robyn guide the company. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in building our brand, product innovation, and broadening our reach through expanded distribution."



Mr. Mann continued, "On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Stefan for his many positive contributions, particularly for his support in building our team and critical infrastructure."



Ms. Rutledge is a successful investor and operator with more than two decades of experience in food, beverage, wellness and other segments of the consumer industry. She is the Founder & CEO of SBG Growth, a consumer-focused investment and advisory business, and was previously a Partner at TSG Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector. She began her career at Goldman Sachs & Co.



"I am excited and honored to take on the role of Interim CEO," said Ms. Rutledge. "Guayakí is extremely unique in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) landscape. There is deep authenticity with our 27-year history and we are well positioned to thrive as the healthier, more mindful choice in the rapidly-growing clean energy drink market. I look forward to working even more closely with the Guayakí team to delight and inspire consumers, deliver for our partners, and build upon our regenerative mission."



About Guayakí

Based in Venice and Sebastopol, California and founded in 1996, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-key] is the yerba mate beverage category creator and leader. Guayakí products today include organic cans, bottles, and loose leaf mate sold at nearly 20,000 retailers nationwide. Guayakí sources fair-trade and organic mate using regenerative standards, harvested from trees grown in the Argentine rainforest. More information about products and retail locations can be found at www.Guayaki.com.

