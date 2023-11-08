Governance Professionals of Canada closes the market

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) and the shortlisted companies of GPC's Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) joined Lara Donaldson, Chief Operations Officer, Trust, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market.

The GPC Excellence in Governance Awards (EGAs) recognize the important contribution that organizations, their Boards and Governance Professionals make in terms of best practices that build and sustain shareholder and stakeholder value. This year makes a significant milestone for GPC as they celebrate 10 years of providing acknowledging to those who have showcased outstanding contribution to the field of governance in Canada. The awards highlight the importance of good governance in sustaining the value of Canada's public companies, crown corporations, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations, contributing to the competitiveness of Canada's economy and its capital markets.

GPC aspires to influence and promote leading governance practices, be a catalyst for establishing the highest standards in corporate governance in Canada, and promote the recognition and success of Canadian governance professionals.

