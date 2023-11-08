BoomerangFX Recognized as 5th Fastest-Growing Technology Company in Canada and 50th in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500™ List for 2023

Surpasses 3,119% growth globally as rising demand in aesthetic medicine and converging healthcare sub-specialties ignite Demand for Intelligent Clinic Management, Digital Marketing and Learning Solutions.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), specializing in comprehensive clinic practice management solutions for private-pay healthcare clinics in dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, dentistry, vision care, and women's health announced it ranked #50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. BoomerangFX grew 3,119 % during this period.

Jerome Dwight, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the rising global adoption of aesthetic medicine to safe and effective skin tightening and body contouring technologies and treatments that are gaining immense popularity in mainstream consumer markets. This trend is prompting physicians across both general healthcare and subspecialties to weave aesthetic medicine into their clinical offerings.

Dwight stated, "we are thrilled to receive this honor from Deloitte and be recognized alongside so many of the world's most innovative companies. Healthcare is at a pivotal point globally where traditional healthcare clinic owners are embarking into lucrative private-pay aesthetic treatments – we call this the "Exodus" effect where mainstream healthcare clinics are investing and launching aesthetic offerings. BoomerangFX helps these clinic owners with the transition to private medicine by offering a single unified platform for comprehensive practice management with integrated functionality for charting, electronic medical records (EMR), point-of-sale payments, eScripting, financial reporting, a patient rewards mobile app, digital advertising and proprietary lead conversion technology all underpinned by the world's most comprehensive suite of eLearning tools for this new and exciting industry."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is a leading global SaaS provider, offering comprehensive practice management solutions tailored for specialty healthcare practices including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, med spas, dentistry, vision care, and women's health—with a focus on clinics expanding into aesthetic medical services. The company's cloud-based suite encompasses end-to-end functionality, including clinic workflow management, electronic medical records, point-of-sale payments, eScripting, scheduling, loyalty programs, and a patient mobile app, enhanced by industry-leading innovations like the AUVIA virtual digital assistant and an integrated digital advertising suite inclusive of paid advertising, websites, call tracking, drip marketing and lead conversion technologies. BoomerangFX is committed to meeting the needs of its global customer base, positioning itself as a single foundational platform for the industry. It empowers clinic owners to establish market-dominant, private-pay practices that can thrive and capitalize on the rapidly growing opportunities in aesthetic medicine.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

