Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires WDK Benefits, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Farmington, Connecticut-based WDK Benefits, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WDK Benefits is an employee benefits agency specializing in health and welfare for businesses throughout New England. John Kaufman and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher's East region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"WDK Benefits has a strong record of growth with a culture aligned with our own, and their employee benefits expertise will enhance our capabilities in New England," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome John and his team to Gallagher."

