TIKI® Brand Announces Partnership with the Green Bay Packers

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIKI® Brand, a market leader in backyard products including outdoor torches, torch fuel, smokeless fire pits, outdoor lighting and mosquito repellency, announced today a new partnership with the Green Bay Packers, one of the nation's oldest professional sports teams. The partnership begins this 2023 season and will span the next three years.

The multi-year partnership includes in-stadium signage, an ultimate fan giveaway, digital elements and activation spaces throughout the season. The first activation space, co-hosted with Pit Boss (a leader in outdoor cooking), will be held prior to the December 3, 2023 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The event will also include a lunch cookout the day before the game for first responders, co-hosted by both brands.

"As a Wisconsin-based company, we are thrilled to announce that TIKI® Brand is now a proud partner of the Green Bay Packers, a team that is part of the identity of the state of Wisconsin," said Chris Wisener, President and COO. "Even more than our Wisconsin ties, we at TIKI® believe in bringing people together, something the Packers do exceptionally well on game day and every day."

As a celebration of the new partnership, TIKI® Brand is offering a giveaway where fans can enter to win a once in a lifetime experience at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The one lucky winner will receive two entrance tickets for the Festival Foods MVP Deck to the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game on January 7, 2024. The winner will also receive one of TIKI's highly rated smokeless fire pits branded in the Packers signature look and logo.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is part of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches, torch fuels, smokeless fire pits, BiteFighter™ LED String Lights, and other mosquito repellency products that enhance the consumer's backyard, making your outdoor space the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand can be found at all major retailers nationwide both in-store and online. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/ .

