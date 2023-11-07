Monport Laser Announces Unbeatable 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday With High-Quality Laser Engraving Machines

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the most anticipated shopping extravaganza of the year - Black Friday! And Monport Laser is ready to sprinkle some extra magic into this extraordinary day. The renowned manufacturer of laser engraving machine, Monport Laser is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday Events. Running from November 7th to November 30th, this event presents an excellent opportunity for both individuals and businesses to acquire top-of-the-line laser engravers and cutters at unbeatable prices. View the Monport Black Friday Event now.

Save up to 60% on Monport Laser Engraving Machines

Monport's Black Friday sale brings unprecedented discounts on laser engraving machines. Customers can enjoy price reductions of up to $2,000 on all Monport laser engraving machines. What's more, upon checking out their shopping cart, customers are eligible for an additional reduction of up to $900.

At checkout, Monport offers savings:

$10 off orders over $100

$20 off orders over $200

$40 off orders over $400

$70 off orders over $600

$100 off orders over $800

$200 off orders over $2,000

$400 off orders over $4,000

$600 off orders over $5,000

$900 off orders over $7,000

This is the perfect opportunity to invest in a high-quality laser engraving machine while taking advantage of significant savings. With total discounts of up to 60% available, Monport Laser ensures that customers will experience unbeatable value during this Black Friday and Cyber Monday event.

Flash Sale: Grab the 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter for Only $1999.99

Monport is thrilled to offer a limited-time flash sale on the highly sought-after 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Cutter. Originally priced at $2,999, this powerful machine is available for the first 10 customers at the incredible price of $1,999.99. With its efficient 55W laser tube, industrial-grade transmission solutions, and customizable motors, the Monport ONYX 55W achieves speeds of up to 600mm/s with a carving accuracy of 0.001". Its spacious 20"×12" workspace, upgraded rotary axis, and pass-through function enable a wide range of creative capabilities on various materials.

Act fast to secure this unbeatable deal and elevate your engraving capabilities. If you miss out on the flash sale, don't be discouraged! If you buy this machine, you can get $400 off and will receive a $400 gift card that can be used on all machines and accessories

Enhance the Purchase with Bonus Accessories or a Gift Card

Monport understands the importance of a complete engraving experience. To enhance customer satisfaction, Monport is offering a fantastic bonus to customers who purchase a CO2 laser engraving machine above 80W or any fiber laser engraving machine. With each purchase, customers can choose to receive two optional accessories or a gift card worth $150. This allows customers to customize their engraving setup and brings even more value to their purchase.

Participate in the Monport Lucky Draw and Win Big

Customers who make a purchase between November 7th and November 30th will also have the chance to participate in the Monport Lucky Draw. During a YouTube live broadcast, five lucky customers will be drawn and have the opportunity to receive half of the payment amount returned to their payment account. This exciting lucky draw adds an element of thrill and excitement to the Black Friday sale, giving customers the chance to win big and maximize their savings. Additionally, during the live broadcast, 10 customers will be randomly selected to receive consumables as a gift.

Get Started with Monport and Receive 7 Free DIY Laser Files

Monport believes in providing customers with unmatched value. That's why all orders placed during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale come with seven free DIY laser files. These files will inspire creativity and allow customers to start engraving right away, further enhancing their Monport experience.

Monport's Errors And Brand Integrity During Black Friday

Monport found that, prior to the commencement of the online Black Friday event, a number of orders had been mistakenly placed with Black Friday discounts due to operational errors. Despite the event not yet being underway, Monport made the proactive choice to honor these orders at the discounted Black Friday prices. This decision was made in order to uphold the brand's integrity and ensure a positive shopping experience for all users.

Click here to visit the Monport BFCM Event page to learn more and take advantage of these unbeatable offers.

About Monport Laser:

Monport Laser is a well-established and highly respected producer of laser engraving machines. Their wide range of products includes CO2 and Fiber laser engravers and cutters that cater to various needs and specifications. Monport Laser offers exceptional customer service, free US tech-support calls, and after-sales support, ensuring customers receive the best possible experience with their laser engraving machines.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

