Hyundai and Salt Lake City Hyundai Dealers Raise $70,000 in Support of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital through KSL Give-A-Thon

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and six Salt Lake City area Hyundai dealers donated $70,000 to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital as part of the KSL Give-A-Thon 2023. This donation comes as an addition to the $100,000 pediatric cancer research grant awarded to Primary Children's Hospital in September from Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai's nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood cancer.

"Hyundai Motor America's Mountain States region is proud to support the passion our Salt Lake City Hyundai dealers have toward the incredible mission of Primary Children's Hospital, 'The Child First and Always'," said John Angevine, general manager, mountain states region, Hyundai Motor America. "Our 830+ Hyundai dealers nationwide, including our six local Salt Lake City Hyundai dealers continue to do everything they can to uplift the communities where we live and do business, and we see no greater cause than supporting children's health and wellness at renowned institutions doing life-saving work such as Primary Childrens Hospital."

KSL NewsRadio and TV stations along with several others teamed up to raise awareness and critical funds for Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. During the Give-A-Thon, the news stations highlighted inspirational stories from patients, families, and hospital staff that illustrate the distinguished care offered at the hospital. All proceeds raised from the Give-A-Thon go directly towards programming at Primary Children's Hospital.

"Salt Lake City Hyundai dealers are proud to sponsor and donate to the KSL Give-A-Thon in support of Primary Children's Hospital," said Blake Murdock, dealer principal, Murdock Auto Team. "We are grateful for the wonderful work and care that Primary Children's Hospital does for the children in our community."

"For nearly 50 years, the KSL Give-A-Thon has been our favorite event of the year. There's nothing more gratifying than helping ease the burdens of a sick child's family," said Ike Yospe, promotions director, KSL NewsRadio. "In 2023, the Utah Hyundai Dealers stepped up in a major way. We are blown away by their generosity! Thank you, Hyundai, for helping the 2023 KSL Give-A-Thon be one of the most successful so far!"

"We're thrilled and humbled that Hyundai would extend such generosity to the patients and families of Primary Children's Hospital as part of the annual KSL Give-A-Thon," said Janet DeWolfe, executive director, Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children's Hospital. "Hyundai's continued support of the hospital fuels our efforts expand research to benefit children, address needs of patients and families, and expand outstanding care to more children throughout Utah and the mountain west."

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City is a full-service children's hospital serving Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Montana and Alaska. Primary Children's is the only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center in the Intermountain West and provides care for children with the most complex injury and illness, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. The guiding philosophy at Primary Children's is The Child First and Always®. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Health, a nationally recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah, and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for the University of Utah School of Medicine, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children. In 2020, Intermountain Health unveiled Primary Promise, a historic philanthropic initiative to create the nation's model health system for children by strengthening Primary Children's Hospital, extending pediatric excellence with care closer to home, and addressing emerging needs of a growing pediatric population.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

