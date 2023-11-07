High Output Receives Strategic Investment from Willistown Capital

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Output, a premier supplier of production services and equipment for film, television, theatre, and events, with offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Georgia, and South Carolina, today announces that it has received a strategic investment from Willistown Capital to support its continued growth.

Founded in 1986, High Output has provided turnkey event production and high-end audio, visual and lighting solutions for almost forty years to customers in the education, corporate, broadcasting, film production and political end markets, with an emphasis on state-of-the-art technology, skilled technicians, and superior customer service. The company also designs and installs technologically advanced permanent lighting, AV, and rigging systems in venues of all kinds, and operates five sound stages for film, television, and hybrid event production. Founders John Cini and Jim Hirsch will continue to lead the business as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"We are very enthusiastic about our partnership with Willistown. We have chosen Willistown for their understanding that the people are what makes our business special and their desire to continue the legacy that we have built over many decades. This partnership will benefit our customers and employees and will allow High Output to remain focused on delivering the best solutions and value for all of our clients," said John Cini, President of High Output.

William Boffa, Managing Partner at Willistown Capital, commented: "High Output is the solution provider companies turn to for the best quality services in New England, the Southeast, and beyond. Willistown is excited to support the business with additional resources to maintain its leadership position in the industry. We look forward to working with Jim and John and the entire High Output team to enable further growth in the future."

"Our world-class team has made great progress in building a sizable regional platform, but we've only scratched the surface of the potential growth opportunities that lie ahead for High Output," said Jim Hirsch, COO. "Customers have been asking us to do larger events and provide a broader range of services in recent years, and it was time to bring on additional investment and resources to be able to pursue those opportunities effectively. I am confident that Willistown is the right financial partner to facilitate High Output's next phase of growth."

Willistown was represented by Dykema Gossett PLLC. Beacon Equity Advisors and Ciechanowski Law Group, PC advised High Output. Spring Capital Partners and Merion Investment Partners provided debt and equity financing and Penstock Equity also participated in the equity financing.

High Output is based in Canton, Massachusetts with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Willistown Capital is a private investment firm based in Houston, Texas.

