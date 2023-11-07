Daily Escape Video announces free access, offers a brief respite during the war

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Daily Escape Video is an on-demand video channel designed to provide comfort, mental well-being and inspiration. During these challenging times, DEV has made its video content available for free, making it an accessible mental health resource for people around the world.

Restoring Mental Health and Strength

The breathtaking and serene landscapes featured in our video content offer a small escape from the hardships of war. They serve as a means of reducing stress and restoring mental well-being. DEV's videos are carefully crafted to relieve suffering from stress, anxiety, insomnia. Rejuvenate the spirit and facilitate personal growth.

On-Demand Respite for All

One of DEV's standout features is the accessibility and convenience of its content. You don't need to waste a lot of time on boring browsing. The short, about 3-minute videos, can be revisited whenever individuals seek a moment of serenity. Whether you're a meditator looking to enhance your practice, a parent in need of calming content for children, or someone craving a mental break during a demanding workday, DEV has something for everyone. All videos are supplied with the exact geolocation of the shooting location. Our content is designed to cater to diverse audiences with varying needs.

User-Friendly Access Across Devices

The platform is accessible from mobile devices, desktop computers and smart TVs, from all devices with Internet browsers. Which allows users to open a website from anywhere. The simple interface ensures a seamless experience so people can focus on their mental well-being without technical barriers.

Request to our potential users

Please spread information about this channel to people exposed to severe psychological effects typical of combat areas. Perhaps this channel can at least slightly alleviate their numerous sufferings.

View original content:

SOURCE Daily Escape Video