Conner Industries Announces Joint Venture with Anderson Pallet and Crate

Second Investment to Expand Footprint in Rocky Mountain Market in Last Month

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conner Industries, Inc., a leading provider of lumber, industrial wood crates & pallets, and engineered packaging solutions, announced today that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Anderson Pallet and Crate (APAC). In the new formation, Conner Colorado, LLC, the company will be contributing the assets of its previous acquisition of Denver Reel & Pallet (DRPC), while Anderson Pallet and Crate will contribute their own assets into the joint venture. Both locations will operate under President, Jason Anderson, and will continue under their current business names of Denver Reel & Pallet and Anderson Pallet and Crate. This is Conner's second investment into the Rocky Mountain industrial pallet and crate market this month, enlarging the company's overall footprint in the west.

"This joint venture with Anderson Pallet and Crate aligns our products and services with the needs of our customers, and is an outstanding strategic development for Conner," says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries. "The combination of assets will serve as an ideal platform to broaden our reach into the Colorado and front range markets, and exemplifies Conner's commitment to adapting to our customers' ever-changing need for solutions that reduce the total cost of packaging."

With forty years in the pallet and crate business, Anderson Pallet and Crate specializes in highly complex industrial packaging designs for a wide range of manufacturing customer verticals, including oil & gas, HVAC, aircraft & aerospace, railroad, military, and more. The 20,000 square foot manufacturing facility, located in Sedalia, Colorado, is minutes from I-25, just south of Denver, and comes with a team of twenty employees. With recent investments in new automation equipment for processing lumber and assembled items, the joint venture is expected to be highly successful for both parties.

"As a leading provider of industrial packaging, we believe Conner, and the assets of Denver Reel & Pallet, makes for a perfect joint venture partnership for Anderson Pallet and Crate," says Jason Anderson, of Anderson Pallet and Crate, and new President of both APAC and DRPC. "With our common growth mindset, I'm excited to lead these two great companies as they continue to expand their reach into growing markets in the Rocky Mountain region."

About Conner Industries Inc.: Conner Industries is a leading provider of industrial wood and packaging solutions in the United States. They specialize in supplying cut lumber (softwoods, hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid parts, fully assembled custom pallets, crates, engineered packaging solutions, and wide variety of services tailored to customer needs. With educated and knowledgeable salespeople, subject matter experts, an experienced design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers nationwide from 17 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Colorado, and Florida. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions you can count on. Learn more at www.ConnerIndustries.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Conner Industries