Pink Taco, The Iconic Rock-And-Roll Vibe Dining Brand, Appoints David E. Miller as Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Focused on Driving Active Expansion Across the U.S. and Globally, Building on Brand's Latest Flagship Opening in NYC's Times Square

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Taco (or the "Company"), today announced that it has appointed David E. Miller as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Miller, a leader in the food service and hospitality industry, brings almost two decades of leadership experience with other renowned brands, including Hard Rock, Carmine's, City Winery, Joe's Crab Shack, and Virgil's Real BBQ. In his new role, Mr. Miller will oversee operational strategy, financial management, quality control, and human resources, all aimed at enhancing efficiency and profitability for the Company while upholding its commitment to delivering exceptional service and food with a rocking vibe. In the near term, he will spearhead the ongoing growth of Pink Taco's flagship location in Times Square, New York City, as well as four other nationwide locations. He also will oversee the brand's active expansion across the U.S., including Las Vegas, and globally, with a focus on London and the Middle East.

"I am thrilled to join Pink Taco – a one-of-a-kind brand with its unique culture and intense dedication to delivering an unforgettable customer experience that creates a craving to return," Mr. Miller said. "With extensive experience running high-volume, multi-revenue stream businesses and restaurants, I am confident I am well-prepared for this role and look forward to working with the team to continue to elevate the signature Pink Taco vibe, while honoring the core 'rebel' heart of the brand. As we work tirelessly to build on the momentum following the recent Times Square flagship location opening, we are laser focused on successfully opening more locations and serving great food and drinks in a rock n' roll atmosphere to more customers in the U.S. and abroad."

Most recently, Mr. Miller served as Chief Business Officer at Alicart Restaurant Group, based in New York, which included Carmine's Family Style Italian Restaurants and Virgil's Real BBQ, with a total of seven locations in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas. Between July 2018 and August 2022, he was Chief Operating Officer at City Winery, where he contributed to the company achieving over $110 million in annual sales and introduced innovative programs for customers. His previous roles include serving as Regional Vice President at Joe's Crab Shack and the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Operations at NYY Steak, and Director of Operations of Hard Rock International. Mr. Miller currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Harry Chapin Foundation, which supports organizations that have demonstrated their ability to significantly improve the lives and livelihoods of people to achieve self-sufficiency.

About Pink Taco

Pink Taco was founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton. First established at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the Pink Taco brand has since expanded with restaurants in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C. and Miami Beach, developing a cult-like following along the way. The restaurant's Mexican-inspired fare is rooted in its California heritage and takes an uncomplicated and innovative approach to LA-style street tacos using local and scratch-made ingredients. For more information, please visit www.pinktaco.com.

