The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announces ratification of collective agreement with unionized employees

Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

CORNWALL, ON, Nov. 3, 2023  /PRNewswire/ - The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) is pleased to announce the ratification of a 3-year collective agreement with its 360 unionized employees represented by Unifor.

"The collective agreement reflects the important contributions Seaway employees make every day to keep this critical transportation corridor moving and delivering for local, regional and binational economies," said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles. "In particular we thank employees for their hard work and cooperation in recent days to support the safe and efficient reopening of the Seaway to shipping traffic."

Since the resumption of navigation at 7:00 a.m. October 30th, SLSMC teams have worked together with marine industry partners to clear the backlog of waiting vessels throughout the system. By November 1st, the re-opening plan had been fully implemented.

Over the coming weeks, as the end of the navigation season approaches, the SLSMC will continue to take measures to maximize the movement of vessels carrying essential cargo along the Seaway.

For more information concerning the Seaway, please visit www.greatlakes-seaway.com.

