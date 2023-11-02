DaVita Unveils New Research to Drive Health Equity and Improve Care Quality during Annual American Society of Nephrology Meeting

Research includes studies designed to overcome barriers to living donation and in-home treatment among African American and Spanish-speaking Mexican American patients

DENVER and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is presenting the findings of five new research projects at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)'s annual "Kidney Week," which is currently underway in Philadelphia. The studies are focused on driving health equity and reducing hospitalizations, among other outcomes.

The following research will be presented during the event:

Sociodemographic Barriers to Interest and Pursuit of Living Donation Among ESKD Patients

Increasing Home Dialysis Among Spanish-Speaking Mexican American Patients: Challenges and Opportunities

Barriers and Opportunities to Increase Home Dialysis among African American Patients

Managed Care Program Improves Hospitalization Rate in ESKD Patients

Comparative Effectiveness of Cinacalcet Delivered Daily at Home Versus Three Times Weekly In-Center

"DaVita is committed to improving patient care, which informs the projects we pursue – from our study showing the link between enrollment in managed care programs and reduced hospitalizations, to our work identifying the socio-cultural barriers that hinder adoption of alternative dialysis therapies," said Dr. Steven Brunelli, DaVita vice president of health analytics and insights. "As we strive to increase kidney transplantation and expand adoption of in-home dialysis among the individuals we serve, this research is designed to help inform broader industry solutions that can benefit all patients with kidney disease."

DaVita's vice president of medical affairs, Dr. Unini Odama, will present on DaVita's research designed to increase home dialysis among African American patients during the session titled "Navigating a Path to Diversity and Equity in Kidney Health," taking place Friday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m. ET in room 107 of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

In addition to spearheading the research being presented, DCR continues to expand the Chronic Kidney Disease and Rare Disease Network (CKD-RDN), which the company announced last year at Kidney Week. The network, which includes more than 200 physicians and the expertise of five mentor research physicians, has yielded strong collaboration with the pharmaceutical industry, including driving advancements for conditions such as IgA Nephropathy, FSGS, Alport Syndrome, and other rare kidney diseases. To learn more about the CKD-RDN please click here, or stop by booth #1004 to meet with DCR representatives.

ASN will also make a virtual experience available at https://www.asn-online.org/kidneyweek . Content, including posters and abstracts, will be available online.

DaVita will share updates throughout the meeting on X (formerly Twitter) on @DaVitaDoc and @DaVitaResearch, and will join the online conversation using #KidneyWk. To learn more about DCR, visit www.DaVitaClinicalResearch.com .

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., is the research arm of DaVita. DCR innovates through retrospective research aimed at improving clinical outcomes. DCR assists pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of clinical trials using its renal research site network. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2023, DaVita served approximately 201,000 patients at 2,703 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 353 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About .

