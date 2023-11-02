10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $153.6 million for the third quarter, a 17% increase over the corresponding period of 2022, driven by Xenium momentum.

Advanced Xenium gene panel strategy, launching new targeted and custom kit configurations and introducing the Xenium Panel Designer self-service website.

Expanded the capabilities of the Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex assay to include high-throughput multiomic cellular profiling.

Announced a partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to expand automation solutions for single cell assay workflows.

"We had another solid quarter of revenue growth driven by Xenium, as we continued to ramp operations and drive exceptional demand with researchers worldwide," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Xenium's incredibly steep adoption curve in just three full quarters of launch has put the platform on a best-in-class trajectory. The extraordinary customer enthusiasm and demand we are seeing for this platform further strengthens our conviction in the spatial opportunity and validates our multi-platform strategy and investment."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $153.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 17% increase from $131.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross margin was 62% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 77% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix primarily driven by the strength of Xenium instrument placements.

Operating expenses were $190.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 35% increase from $140.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by $41.4 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year. Other drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Operating loss was $94.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $40.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $41.4 million of in-process research and development expense and $40.2 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $33.5 million of stock-based compensation for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $93.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $41.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $356.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million, representing 18% to 21% growth over full year 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum and progress, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer enthusiasm and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, inflation and supply chain interruptions may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue (1) $ 153,644

$ 131,072

$ 434,748

$ 360,177 Cost of revenue (2) 58,115

30,377

141,217

83,559 Gross profit 95,529

100,695

293,531

276,618 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 66,507

67,290

205,065

202,053 In-process research and development 41,402

—

41,402

— Selling, general and administrative (2) 82,415

73,401

257,205

219,413 Total operating expenses 190,324

140,691

503,672

421,466 Loss from operations (94,795)

(39,996)

(210,141)

(144,848) Other income (expense):













Interest income 4,300

2,025

12,269

3,832 Interest expense (1)

(114)

(25)

(351) Other expense, net (1,248)

(1,950)

(4,268)

(4,193) Total other income (expense) 3,051

(39)

7,976

(712) Loss before provision for income taxes (91,744)

(40,035)

(202,165)

(145,560) Provision for income taxes 1,242

1,879

3,982

3,225 Net loss $ (92,986)

$ (41,914)

$ (206,147)

$ (148,785)















Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.79)

$ (0.37)

$ (1.77)

$ (1.31) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in

computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 117,728,293

114,112,382

116,693,008

113,555,750

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Instruments













Chromium $ 12,231

$ 14,936

$ 36,716

$ 43,309 Spatial 22,711

5,963

48,357

6,755 Total instruments revenue 34,942

20,899

85,073

50,064 Consumables













Chromium 100,282

97,868

302,172

280,195 Spatial 14,091

10,239

37,067

23,796 Total consumables revenue 114,373

108,107

339,239

303,991 Services 4,329

2,066

10,436

6,122 Total revenue $ 153,644

$ 131,072

$ 434,748

$ 360,177

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Americas













United States $ 96,094

$ 75,345

$ 260,769

$ 202,159 Americas (excluding United States) 2,917

2,236

8,581

5,997 Total Americas 99,011

77,581

269,350

208,156 Europe, Middle East and Africa 32,019

27,927

91,687

74,067 Asia-Pacific













China¹ 12,431

16,313

39,217

48,079 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 10,183

9,251

34,494

29,875 Total Asia-Pacific 22,614

25,564

73,711

77,954 Total Revenue $ 153,644

$ 131,072

$ 434,748

$ 360,177



1 Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,844

$ 1,281

$ 5,140

$ 3,748 Research and development 17,856

14,476

55,196

41,346 Selling, general and administrative 20,535

17,757

67,696

50,780 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 40,235

$ 33,514

$ 128,032

$ 95,874

10x Genomics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,264

$ 219,746 Marketable securities 45,643

210,238 Restricted cash 500

2,633 Accounts receivable, net 103,847

104,211 Inventory 80,917

81,629 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,177

16,578 Total current assets 562,348

635,035 Property and equipment, net 285,008

289,328 Restricted cash 2,974

4,974 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,192

69,882 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 21,833

22,858 Other noncurrent assets 2,674

2,392 Total assets $ 948,540

$ 1,028,980 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 18,836

$ 21,599 Accrued compensation and related benefits 28,477

32,675 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,256

59,779 Deferred revenue 11,143

7,867 Operating lease liabilities 10,005

9,037 Total current liabilities 104,717

130,957 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 88,468

86,139 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,139

6,141 Total liabilities 203,324

223,237 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 1,981,359

1,839,397 Accumulated deficit (1,235,468)

(1,029,321) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (677)

(4,335) Total stockholders' equity 745,216

805,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 948,540

$ 1,028,980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc