The Mullings Group Acquires M. J. Moore & Associates and Names Michael Moore Partner

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group, a leading talent acquisition firm headquartered in the U.S. specializing in medical & health technology, life sciences, and emerging high-tech industries, announces the acquisition of M. J. Moore & Associates. The founder of M. J. Moore & Associates, Michael Moore, will join the TMG team as a Partner and continue building companies and careers within our industries.

TMG has over three decades building companies and careers and is the industry's largest and most successful search firm in the MedTech/HealthTech market, with offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and APAC. The search firm is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches with over 800+ clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging tech startups worldwide.

Mike has spent the past 25 years working in MedTech & Digital Health. He began his career at Johnson & Johnson and then spent time in the Interventional Cardiology business unit at Medtronic. In 2005, he founded his Executive Search firm, M. J. Moore & Associates, Inc., and has since helped build some of the most successful MedTech startups of the past two decades. His practice is indexed heavily toward early-stage companies whose technology will create a new category or revolutionize an existing one. In addition to working with traditional MedTech clients, Mike has established a strong presence in the burgeoning field of Digital Health.

"I could not be more excited about joining the exceptional team at The Mullings Group (TMG). TMG is the global leader in Executive Search for early to growth stage MedTech & Digital Health companies. Our in-house media & marketing company (Dragonfly), cross-functional expertise, and global reach with offices in the U.S., Canada, APAC & U.K. will allow me to provide an unparalleled level of service to my clients and candidates," says Mike Moore - Partner, The Mullings Group

"Mike and I have worked together for quite a few years, collaborating with each other's firms to solve our client partner's talent challenges. As our firms became closer, it became clear that bringing the organizations together formally made sense for our businesses and, more importantly, for the industry, as we build companies and careers," says Joe Mullings - Chairman & CEO, The Mullings Group Companies

More from Joe & Mike on the acquisition: https://vimeo.com/879891985/75cdba2460

More About The Mullings Group

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go "all in" on technology and medical devices because people were not only living longer but wanting to live healthier, and we know tech would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 8,000 searches in the MedTech / HealthTech / Life Sciences industry with over 800 companies globally. Our search team has a combined tenure of over 100+ years with TMG — a rare indicator of success, commitment, and consistency.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients stories at scale to support Attention & Awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 8x Award-Winning media and production company, Dragonfly, has created content for some of the most successful medtech organizations in the world.

Who brings your message to market matters, and so does their reach. We have established ourselves as the "voice of the industry" in developing companies and careers. With over 150,000+ sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

TMG is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, with offices in the US, Canada, the U.K., and APAC. As we continue to expand our search practices nationally and internationally, we continue to grow in MedTech / Life Sciences and emerging high-tech industries.

More: https://mullingsgroup.com.

