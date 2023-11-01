Ardagh Metal Packaging releases 2023 Sustainability report

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMP), a leading global supplier of sustainable, infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners around the world, is proud to announce the launch of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, which covers achievements from 2021 to 2022, features AMP's latest progress in leveraging the capabilities of its team to deliver on its environmental performance objectives while extending the sustainability leadership position of the metal beverage can.

"We believe that our products, made from permanent materials, position AMP strongly within the circular economy," said Oliver Graham, CEO AMP. "We will continue to accelerate our progress on our Emissions, Ecology and Social sustainability strategy in the remainder of this year and beyond. Through collaboration with our people, stakeholders and communities, we can further create social, economic and environmental value."

Key highlights from the 2023 report include:

2030 Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative;

80% of AMP's global production facilities have achieved or maintained zero waste to landfill status;

Share of renewable electricity has increased by 25% since 2021; and

The launch of Ardagh for Education programme in North America with an up to $50 million investment through Project Lead the Way and extended with an up to €5 million investment to partner with Wissensfabrik in Germany .

These commitments and activities are being recognised and awarded by world-class third-party sustainability assessment organizations. Recently Ardagh Group S.A. and its subsidiaries, which includes AMP, was recognised and elevated by EcoVadis, a leading independent sustainability rating platform, from a gold ranking to the prestigious platinum status in 2022. Earlier this year, CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit environmental, social and governance rating agency, gave AMP a rating of A- for Water Management and a B rating for Climate Change. CDP also awarded AMP an A grade for Supplier Engagement, a score determined by CDP's assessment of the organisation's alignment, communication and shared objectives with its supply base to mutually achieve sustainability targets.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.