PowerChina Collaborates Closely with Belt and Road Initiative Nations to Promote and Advocate for Global Green Energy Development

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Construction Corporation of China ("PowerChina") participated in the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. Since the "Belt and Road" initiative was put forward ten years ago, PowerChina has been vigorously promoting and advocating the sustainable development of the global energy industry, and devoting itself to the construction of the "Belt and Road".

Giving full play to its advantages in the integration of the whole industrial chain of investment, construction and operation and its global marketing network, PowerChina has constructed energy and power projects with a total installed capacity of 190 million kilowatts, and invested in projects with a total installed capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts, which have benefited more than 1 billion people around the world with the clean energy it has created. PowerChina has constructed 112 hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of 34,000 kilowatts in countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

PowerChina's hydro and wind energy, photovoltaics, and International New Energy Solutions (INES) have made contributions to combating global climate change

By the end of Sep2023, PowerChina secured international new energy projects totaling 44.7GW. PowerChina's projects delivered reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly energy, making significant contributions to global climate change mitigation. PowerChina's clean energy solutions — spanning hydro, wind, and photovoltaics — are operational in various regions, including Singapore, Laos, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Zambia, Brazil etc.

In the six years since its establishment, the INES has scaled to 29 companies, with business covering wind power, photovoltaics, solar thermal, the entire industry chain of investment, construction and operation in energy storage, waste-to-energy, hydrogen energy, among other industries. To date, the INES has cooperated in 69 new energy projects with a total installed capacity of more than 12GW.

President of the Republic of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who attended the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, noted that PowerChina is among the most important multinational companies in the construction of Argentina's infrastructure. The Cauchari Solar PV and Helios Wind Power Group projects have played a pivotal role in addressing power shortages, stimulating the economy, promoting employment, and reducing carbon emissions.

Argentina's Helios Wind Power Project Addressing Power Shortages, Boosting Economy, Employment, and Emissions Reduction (PRNewswire)

PowerChina's innovative global green energy advocacy and development reaches new heights

PowerChina's Taweelah SWRO Water Desalination Plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE, a winner of the 2023 Global Water Awards, is currently the world's largest reverse osmosis seawater desalination project with a daily production capacity of 900,000 cubic meters, satisfying the water needs of the local population of nearly 2 million people. And the project will significantly alleviate the shortage of freshwater resources in the UAE, benefiting people's livelihoods and local economic and social development in the UAE.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PowerChina