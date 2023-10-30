Amplix Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Florida-Based Trusted Advisor nQuery Communications

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a leading provider of technology advisory services and software, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of M.J.M. ENTERPRISES, LLC., dba nQuery Communications ("nQuery"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003 and based in Miami, Florida, nQuery serves as a trusted advisor to approximately 250 enterprise and SMB customers across various end markets. nQuery provides best-in-class, unbiased advisory services across a range of cloud-oriented offerings – including unified communications, business internet, contact center, and IT and cybersecurity – to help customers evaluate and implement the most efficient and reliable services across their businesses. Over the past 20 years, nQuery has developed a diversified base of customers in the rapidly expanding Florida market, distinguished by its reputation for providing exceptional, hands-on service.

Joe DeStefano, the CEO of Amplix, commented, "nQuery's integration into the Amplix platform is a significant strategic milestone for our business. nQuery will bolster our existing presence in the flourishing Florida region, ultimately benefiting both our existing and new clients. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at nQuery to further enhance the technology investment returns for our combined base of valued customers."

Emilio Diaz, the Founder of nQuery, shared, "Our partnership with Amplix marks an exciting chapter in nQuery's journey of growth and innovation, and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. We are thrilled to complement our service offerings with the additional resources, capabilities and scale of the Amplix platform."

About nQuery

nQuery is a provider of technology advisory services and software to customers across multiple industries, serving as a trusted resource to its clients by enabling IT professionals to make more informed decisions to optimize technology spending. nQuery's advisory services span connectivity, cloud telephony, and managed services. nQuery is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.nquerysolutions.com.

About Amplix

Amplix is a provider of strategic technology advisory, consulting, implementation, and managed services to more than 3,500 customers nationwide, enabling data-driven enhancements to technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass customer experience, data connectivity, security, and managed services, cloud telephony, mobility, cloud optimization, business continuity, and data center solutions. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 150 employees in over 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani (zubin@gemspring.com) or Dan Gill (dg@amplix.com)

